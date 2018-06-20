How to Watch ‘Love Is ___’ Premiere on OWN Live Online

A new relationship drama is hitting OWN, and it’s finally here. The show premieres tonight on OWN at 10pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch OWN live via Philo TV, a cable-free, live-TV streaming service.

Not only is Philo the cheapest option among all the streaming services at just $16 per month, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them later. And even if you forget to DVR the show, it also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Preview

Love Is ___ is an hourlong relationship drama from the minds of Salim Akil and Mara Brock Akil. Also produced by the Akils, the series is set in 1990s LA, against the backdrop of Black Hollywood. According to Deadline, “It follows Nuri (Michele Weaver) and Yasir (Will Catlett), a couple from seemingly opposite worlds, as they chase their dreams and learn to follow their hearts.” The twist is that the show is told from the point of view of the couple’s present-day selves.

Mara Brock Akil is a screenwriter and producer who created the UPN comedy series Girlfriends, and the show’s spinoff, The Game.

Akil created BET’s Being Mary Jane, and produced Black Lightning for the CW.

The main cast of Love Is consists of Michele Weaver as Nuri in 1997, Will Catlett as Yasir in 1997, Wendy Davis as Nuri in 2027, and Clarke Peters as Yasir in 2027.

Tonight’s episode is titled Nuri and Yasir, and tomorrow’s is titled First Date.