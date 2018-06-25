How to Watch ‘Love It or List It’ Live Online

Love it or List It is one of the hottest shows on HGTV these days. New episodes air Mondays at 9pm ET/PT on HGTV.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of HGTV on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including HGTV. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: HGTV is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch live on your computer via Fubo’s website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV: HGTV is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Preview

Each episode of Love It or List It works the same way. One couple explains their living situation, and in most cases, they’re torn between whether they want to move out, or if they want to renovate to make the home as nice as it can be.

Interior designer Hilary Farr is in charge of the renovating, while real estate agent David Visentin brings around the couple to find a brand new home.

In each episode, a meeting between Farr, Visentin, and the couple, allows the family to explain what they’re looking for and what doesn’t work about their current home. When Farr completes the renovation, the couple checks out the house and decides whether they love the house and want to stay inside it, or if they want to list it, and move into one of Visentin’s picks.

Farr hails from Toronto, but has lived all around the world, in countries like Australia and England. Farr is the president of Hilary Farr’s Designs, which is established in Toronto and New York City.

David Visentin is a real estate agent who has been in the business since 1987, when he worked for Country Living Reality. Along with his work with Farr, he contributes to a number of news agencies like the Canadian Press.

Be sure to tune into Love It or List It Mondays at 9pm ET/PT on HGTV.