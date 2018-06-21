How to Watch ‘Marlon’ Live Online

Marlon is officially in its second season, and you don’t want to miss out. Be sure to tune into the show Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT on NBC.

Marlon is here for its second season, and it’s a season you sure don’t want to miss.

Starring Marlon Wayans, Essence Atkins, Bresha Webb, Notlim Taylor, and Diallo Riddle, the show follows Marlon and his ex-wife, Ashley, as they do their best to co-exist for the sake of their kids, Marley and Zack.

Last year, Wayans spoke to Backstage about the important of being able to write your own material. He said, “Just do it. Think of it like this: if you want to work, then you should write. That’s the only way to think about it, so you always ensure you’re going to work. You’re creating your vision and instead of waiting for roles, you’re creating roles you’re going to cast people in. So just write—and the more you write, the better you get.”

Wayans kicked off his career with the role of a pedestrian in I’m Gonna Git You Sucka in 1988. He went on to appear in Scary Movie 1 and 2, White Chicks, Little Man, and Dance Flick.

Aske what advice he would give to those auditioning, he said, “I would say, commit to the role. Be off-book but keep the script in your hand…just in case. If it’s comedic and you have good comedic instinct, show how you can improve the material. Not just do what the script says, but bring something different and commit. Don’t worry about the audition, and take the anxiety off. Show this is what you’ll do with the part and go in and you live it. Don’t try to impress, just impress yourself. Know your intention and know your objective. And be fearless in your choices to get your objective and overcome the obstacles in the scene.”