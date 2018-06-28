How to Watch ‘Misfit Garage’ Live Online

Misfit Garage is a spin-off of Discovery Channel’s series Fast N’ Loud. The show features Tom Smith and Jordan Butler, along with Thomas Weeks and Scot McMillan, as they go to work revamping a variety of old cars.

Misfit Garage stars Texas-based mechanics Tom Smith and Jordan Butler, along with Thomas Weeks and Scot McMillan. Together, the crew works at Fired Up Garage.

In 2016, Hollywood Soap Box interviewed Smith about car mechanics and what was, at the time, a new show.

According to the outlet, Smith developed his love of cars when he was just a child. He was also young when he first started taking machines apart and putting them back together.

Asked how the idea for Fired Up Garage started, Smith said, “I have a sign that I made on the side of my toolbox around 1988 that reads ‘F&U Auto Service’ with the caption: ‘Our customers have been satisfying us since 1973.’ The wife of our executive producer (Eddie Rohwedder) came up with Misfits.”

He goes on to say that he was just 7-years-old and living in Georgia when he became enamored with his first car– his stepfather’s black ’65 Galaxie. Over the years, he began working jobs at car shops; slowly, he learned the mechanics behind, well, the mechanics of cars.

Asked what his car of choice to drive be on any road in the United States, Smith says, “I am passionately in love with a thousand cars! For a daily driver — I am always haulin’ something, so that requires a truck — A 1970, 3/4 ton Ford 427 Tunnel Port Sport Custom Camper Special with four wheel drive! For a Cruiser — a black on black on black 1969 Ford Boss 429 6 — speed, giant brakes, air conditioned with racing seats!”