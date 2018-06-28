How to Watch ‘Naked and Afraid’ Live Online

Naked and Afraid is one of Discovery Channel’s top shows and has sparked a slew of spin-off shows. Be sure to tune into Discovery Channel today, when the show will air from 2pm ET through to 7pm ET.

Preview

Naked and Afraid chronicles the experience of two survivalists as they try and survive the wilderness for 21 days.

The show has been shot in the Everglades, Seminole County, Nicaragua, on the Malaysian Borneo, and in Peninsular Malaysia.

In an interview last year with People, Jason Gassaway and Lacey Jones spoke about their backgrounds and experience surviving off the land. Gassaway is a father of three and lives in California, while Jones is an Army veteran from Liberty, Maine.

Asked why they did the show in the first place, Jones said, “I’ve always loved Naked and Afraid. I was watching it one day and I thought, ‘I could do that. I think I’ll try!’ I’m always in search of my next big adventure, and that was right up there with super cool things to do.”

Gassaway added, “I’ve done tons of extreme back country stuff. I always watched Naked and Afraid, and sat on the couch saying, ‘why didn’t they do this? Why didn’t the do that?’ One day, I was finally like, ‘you know what? I’m gonna apply.’ It’s a crazy challenge, and I’m always up for that.”

Naked and Afraid is considered by Ranker one of the top Discovery Channel series of all time.