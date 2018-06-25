How to Watch ‘Penn & Teller Fool Us’ Season 5 Premiere Live Online

Penn & Teller Fool Us is back for its fifth season. Check out the show Mondays at 8pm ET/PT on the CW.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch The CW on your computer, phone or other streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including the CW (live in most markets) . You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: The CW (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Preview

The season premiere of Penn & Teller: Fool Us is finally here.

The show works like this: aspiring musicians are invited onto the show and can perform their best trick. Penn & Teller then try and figure out how it works. If you’re able to fool Penn & Teller, you win the right to perform with them at the Rio Hotel & Casino.

Tonight’s premiere will feature Matt Marcy, The Sentimentalists, Andrew Evans, Dom Chambers, and Piff the Magic Dragon.

Matt Marcy, 42, is known for his comedy illusions. In 1997, when he was just 20, he was named the top ranking young magician at the Academy of Magical Arts.

The Sentimentalists describe themselves as “international mind reading sensations.” They have performed for audiences on NBC, CTV, the Travel Channel, Bell TV, Sirus radio, and more.

Evans is an illusionist and “magic designer.” He is the founder of The Magic Patio, a speakeasy in San Francisco. When he isn’t busy with his magic, Evans is a Design Lead at IDEO and a lecture at the Stanford d.school.

Chambers is a magician, comedian, musician, inventor, and videographer. His website reads, “Dom relies on world-class sleight-of-hand, his cheeky wit and a unique ability to connect with all people, in all situations, to win over his audiences. A master of reading crowds throughout his work, Dom can adapt to suit the needs and tone of any event from private parties to weddings, fulfilling any of a variety of high-profile roles.”

Piff the Magic Dragon has performed at Radio City Music Hall, Shakespeare’s Globe, the 02, London and Sydney Opera House, and was theo pening for Mumford & Sons on their UK tour for “Babel.”

Be sure to tune into Penn & Teller: Fool Us tonight at 8pm ET/PT.