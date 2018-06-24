How to Watch ‘Preacher Season 3’ Live Online

Season 3 of Preacher is just around the corner. If you want to check out the show, tune in to AMC at 10pm ET/PT on Sundays.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch AMC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV: AMC is included in Fubo’s main channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV: AMC is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV: AMC is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Preacher follows Jesse Custer, a chain-smoking preacher who gets gifted with powers.

Dominic Cooper stars as Jesse Custer. Cooper is a British actor who has worked in film, television, and radio. He appeared in Mamma Mia! and played young Howard Stark in Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avenger.

This season will pick up where the last left off: with Jesse losing his powers, and Tulip O’Hare getting killed. A plot synopsis for the season reads, “Jesse’s quest for God takes him back to the place he’s been avoiding his whole life: home.”

Cooper recently spoke to Collider about the upcoming season, and was asked if he receives the season’s arc in one sitting, or if he finds it out piecemeal. He said, “Well, I went into the writers’ room quite early on. So I kind of got an understanding of where they thought it may be heading. And so I had an idea of which themes we were going to look into, and which characters. But really you have no … And you start to understand it as it unfolds, where it’s going to go. And who’s going to be talked about, and which character becomes the forefront of the storyline. But no, you still … And it also catches up to you so quickly. It’s something, you know, that you’re doing in eight days, every eight days. And you just had your head immersed in that, and then suddenly you’re on to the next script coming in, and you have to start … So you kind of, by the end, you have no idea and you’re just suddenly seeing this script with incredible things that the crazed minds of the writers have come up with.”

In their recent review of season 3 of the show, IndieWire writes that the “most stylish show loses the plot while searching for God.”

Heading into the third season, one main character is “stuck in a realm beyond the living”. The outlet continues, “… as with the 23 episodes that have come before it, the biggest stumbling block of ‘Preacher’ has been in the way he treats its ever-shifting relationship to mortality. A convoluted mixture of soul splitting, corpse reviving, and blood guzzling mixed with a heavy theological aftertaste, ‘Preacher’ is a cocktail and it goes down smooth, but has gradually lost its bite.”

Be sure to tune into Preacher Sundays at 10pm ET/PT on AMC.