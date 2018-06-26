How to Watch ‘The Rachael Ray Show’ Live Online

Rachael Ray, also known as The Rachael Ray Show, is a weekly talk show starring Rachael Ray that debuted in the US in 2006.

Rachael Ray’s show highlights her own culinary skills, while also introducing audiences to varieties of celebrities.

Typically, an episode includes Ray with a celebrity guest, discussing health and lifestyle secrets.

Rachael Ray is a household name these days. The cook and talk show host was born in Glen Falls, New York, and moved to New York City in 1995. She worked at the Macy’s Marketplace candy counter for a number of years before moving back upstate. There, Ray managed a pub at a hotel on Lake George. It was her experience at the pub that influenced her to create 30 Minute Meals.

In 2005, Ray signed a deal to host a TV talk show, which became the Rachael Ray show. The show premiered on September 18, 2006. In 2008, Ray had another series, Rachael’s Vacation, premiere.

In 2013, Ray spoke to Forbes about what she has learned from her rise to fame.

Asked what she has learned from her earlier work, before fame, she says, “… my work ethic and my love of working in food started when I was literally on my mom’s hip as a child. I literally grew up in restaurants, and kitchens, and walk-ins, and that’s just the environment I felt most comfortable in: unloading trucks and stuff, and cleaning shrimp, and cleaning out the walk-in, and just being around hard work and food.”