How to Watch ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Live Online

Tonight is an all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac and the drama is about to go down. Be sure to tune into an all-new episode tonight at 8pm ET/PT.

Things are shaking up for the real housewives of Potomac. Earlier this week, it was announced that Monique Samuels is pregnant with her third child.

Monique is already a mother of five, but her family’s about to get one more.

What’s even better is that we know before her other kids! Speaking to the Daily Dish, Monique said, “We haven’t told Christopher and Milani yet as we would like to wait until we’re a little further along; kids tend to be a little impatient and I would rather them know when it’s almost time… However, they have been giving my belly plenty of hugs and kisses. It’s almost as if they know, but they don’t know they know!”

And what about the recent drama that’s been taking hold of Potomac? Monique isn’t letting it get to her. She recently posted on Instagram, “I’m way too happy to be bothered… I’m full of life… LITERALLY.” She added the hashtag #blessed and #partyoffive.

Monique has really taken hold of the spotlight this week with her pregnancy news. But it doesn’t end there. In an interview with Bravo, she offered her opinion on Karen’s decision to remove Gizelle and Robyn from her Alzheimer’s benefit event. “I wasn’t at all surprised that the tacky crew was kicked out right away. They don’t know how to act when they attend events and are unapologetic when they ruin it. Exactly the reason I had zero intentions of inviting them to any charity functions I’m a part of. I’m surprised Karen invited them anyway considering how they treated her at the press conference with no press.”

Be sure to tune into an all-new Real Housewives of Potomac tonight at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.