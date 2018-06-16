How to Watch ‘Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta’ Live Online

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta is back with its tenth season, and viewers are ready to watch brides-to-be find their perfect dress for tie the knot in. If you’re interested in watching the love stories unfold, tune into TLC Saturdays at 8pm ET/PT.

Preview

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta follows clients of ‘Bridals by Lordi’ in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs. Lori Allen has been part of the bridal industry for 40 years.

The show was first announced in July 2010. It features the owner of ‘Bridals by Lori’, Lori Allen, along with image consultant Monte Durham, manager Robin Gibbs, and assistant manager Flo Waters.

The show was on a two-year break before returning this year. In the words of AJC, TLC cut the show in 2015 because it felt it needed to “drop some of its wedding-themed shows.”

Discussing how the show has been revamped this time around, Allen says, “We really get into the stories more now. We can learn more about why a sister of the bride is so upset or why a father of the bride doesn’t want to give away the bride.” Each episode will feature two brides, but as opposed to having a 30-minute long show, the show will run 1 hour.

Speaking to the outlet, wedding consultant Monte Durham said, “We are so excited to be filming again… Our fan base is very loyal. They’d watch us at 10:45 in the morning. They’ll DVR us or live stream us. It’s now bigger and better.”