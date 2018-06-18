How to Watch Marvel’s Spider-Man Animated Series Season 2 Online

Everybody’s favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is set to return to TV screens with the premiere of the second season of Marvel’s Spider-Man, the animated series on Disney XD. The first two episodes of the season will air on Monday, June 18, at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT, while subsequent new episodes will air on Monday nights.

Preview

Season 2 picks up where Season 1 left off, with Spider-Man in a battle with Doc Ock, the Sinister Five, and Hobgoblin. Here’s a more in-depth synopsis of what awaits Peter Parker and Co. in the show’s second season:

The second season of “Marvel’s Spider-Man” follows Peter Parker in his sophomore year as a more experienced Super Hero and a more confident student at what was once the intimidating Horizon High School. Picking up where season one left off – in an epic showdown against Doc Ock, the Sinister Five, and Hobgoblin – season two will offer much higher stakes for both Peter and his heroic alter-ego, Spider-Man. He’ll also learn how to navigate new responsibilities like working at his local newspaper The Daily Bugle while enduring Doc Ock’s series of obstacles in the villain’s attempt to get rid of Spider-Man once and for all. The action-packed season will continue to touch on Spidey’s relatable themes, including friendship, loyalty and heroism, while staying true to its signature sense of comedy.

There was some speculation that the show–as well as the rest of Marvel’s animated series–would be dropped after its inaugural season, but Spidey returns along with the animated Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther shows.

“We are tremendously proud of our animated series on Disney XD,” Marvel Entertainment president Dan Buckley said. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with them including fresh new seasons of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest, and Marvel’s Spider-Man which will air through 2019.”

Season 1 of Marvel’s Spider-Man received solid feedback, earning a positive score on 78 percent of audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.