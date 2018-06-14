How to Watch ‘Strange Angel’ CBS Premiere Online

Strange Angel is a new drama that has been released via CBS All-Access and is available to start watching online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

According to IMDb, the series takes place in another era. The show follows “Jack Parsons, a brilliant and ambitious blue-collar worker of 1930s Los Angeles who started as a janitor at a chemical factory but had fantastical dreams that led him to birth the unknown discipline of American rocketry. Along the way, he fell into a mysterious world that included sex magic rituals at night, and he became a disciple of occultist Aleister Crowley. Parsons used Crowley’s teachings of self-actualization to support his unimaginable and unprecedented endeavor to the stars.”

Peter Mark Kendall plays the role of Richard Onsted, while Jack Reynor plays Jack Parsons on the show. Additional members of the cast include Rupert Friend, Bella Heathcote, Michael Gaston, Greg Wise, Rade Serbedzija, Zack Pearlman and Keye Chen. The series is based on the 2005 biography “Strange Angel: The Otherworldly Life of Rocket Scientist John Whiteside Parsons” by George Pendle and the show is created by Mark Heyman, as reported by Deadline.

Heyman is known for his work with the movies Black Swan and The Wrestler.

Actor Rob Zabrecky, who is also an award-winning magician, plays the role of “The Minder” on the show and he recently spoke with Meaww about the project. He also dished a bit on his character, explaining that, “The Minder is the gatekeeper at the Agape Lodge; a Pasadena private residence that also serves as the fraternal/religious order, Ordo Templi Orientis, known for its connections to occultist Aleister Crowley. The Minder’s job is to watch, observe, and report to the order’s Grand Magus.” He also said that his character does have some “magical” qualities.

When it comes to working on the show as a whole, Zabrecky said, “It’s been an excellent experience. Great cast and crew.”