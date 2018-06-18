How to Watch ‘Supergirl’ Season 3 Finale Live Online

The season 3 finale of Supergirl is finally here, and fans cannot wait to see what’s in store. Tune in tonight at 8pm ET/PT to see where the drama is headed as the show closes the season.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch The CW on your computer, phone or other streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including the CW (live in most markets) . You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: The CW (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

A lot happened in last week’s penultimate episode. And that is putting it lightly.

Kara and her mother, Alura, rekindled their mother-daughter relationship. Kara also, quite speedily, decided to leave Earth for Argo City, meaning she had to say goodbye to the home she’s known her whole live. Sure, the storyline has been foreshadowed for quite a long time, but it did seem to come quickly.

Melissa Benoist plays Kara Danvers and Supergirl on the series. The American actress hails from Littleton, Colorado, and has been performing since she was a young child. Fans may also known her from Whiplash, The Longest Ride, Sun Dogs, and Patriots Day.

Menoist attended high school in Colorado, and graduated from Marymount Manhattan College in New York in 2011 with a BA in theater. In 2008, she booked her first film, Tennessee, with Mariah Carey. In 2012, she auditioned for Glee at New York’s Roundabout Theater Company.

Her breakout role as Kara Zor-El came in October 2015. The show first premiered on CBS before moving over to the CW. In 2016, Benoist was cast as Katherine Russell, the widow of Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev, in Patriot’s Day.

In 2013, Benoist married her Glee co-star Blake Jenner. The couple divorced in December 2016.