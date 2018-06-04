Season 15 of So You Think You Can Dance premieres on June 4, 2018. Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox Broadcasting Company, released a statement about the upcoming season, ahead of the 2018 premiere. Wade said to FOX that, “I am always blown away by the sheer level of raw talent on this show. These are real people – unknown stars in their own right. And each week, they tell compelling, emotional stories through their craft. We can’t wait for Nigel, Mary, Vanessa and Cat to hit the road once again and uncover the phenomenal talent that’s out there.” Get the rundown on what to expect, along with the show schedule and how to watch SYTYCD online. Read on below.

“So You Think You Can Dance” Premiere Date & Time: The premiere date of season 15 is June 4, 2018. The time slot for the show is Monday nights, beginning its run with just one-hour episodes, airing from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT.

“So You Think You Can Dance” TV Channel: The show airs on the Fox network.

How To Watch “So You Think You Can Dance” Online: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch Fox live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: Fox (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: Fox (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial now matter what bundle you choose, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

SYTYCD 2018 Judges & Host: Series creator Nigel Lythgoe, along with ballroom expert Mary Murphy, and Vanessa Hudgens are the judges. Meanwhile, Cat Deeley has returned as the host. In addition, Stephen ‘tWitch” Boss joins the judges on their panel on the premiere. Lythgoe released the following statement about the show, ahead of season 15: “It’s incredible to make it to 15 seasons, which just speaks to the impact this program has had, not only on the world of dance, but also on our loyal fans and viewers, to whom we are most grateful.”

FOX Synopsis of SYTYCD Season 15: The official plot synopsis of the season, according to FOX, reads, “On the 15th season of the hit dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, highly-skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 will showcase their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete LIVE each week for America’s votes in a variety of styles. Contestants will be eliminated weekly until a winner is named on the season finale.”