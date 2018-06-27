How to Watch ‘The Deed’ Live Online

CNBCs The Deed follows real estate developer Sidney Torres as he offers his assistance to struggling developers. Tune into a new episode of The Deed every Wednesday at 10pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CNBC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CNBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CNBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CNBC is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CNBC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

CNBC is included in the “Sling Blue” plus “News Extra” bundle. You can include all of that when signing up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

The Deed is currently in its second season. It follows Sidney Torres and Sean Conlon as they lend a hand to developers in need of some help as they embark on a variety of real estate adventures.

In an interview with FanSided before the release of the second season, Torres opened up about what fans can expect from season 2 of The Deed. Asked what motivated him to come back for the second season, as he is so busy outside of the show, he said, "Honestly, because it’s what I do outside of the show. This isn’t something where you see these shows, and they create shows around certain personalities because the personality’s there."

He continued, "The reason I started that fund was to help up and coming entrepreneurs, developers that wanted to get into the game but didn’t have the ability to get the funding. This is something that I was doing and they just put cameras to show how I do it."

According to Fortune, Torres got his start as a real estate developer working an entry-level gig at a construction company. Over time, he became interested in the idea of flipping houses. He flipped his first house with a $40,000 loan from his grandmother.

Torres says, “In the show, I work with individuals who can’t go get money from the bank. Some of them have involved family and friends in buying something. If I didn’t have the help to get started, I wouldn’t be where I am today, so it’s important to pay it forward.”

Watch Torres continue to do the good deed by paying it forward tonight on CNBC at 10pm ET/PT.