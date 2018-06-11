Watch The Good Wife Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

The Good Wife is an American that is part procedural and part serialized drama starring Julianna Margulies, Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, and Matt Czuchry, and was a critically acclaimed part of the CBS network. Though no new episodes have aired since 2016, you can catch up by watching The Good Wife

online. The series was created by the husband and wife team of Michele and Robert King. They set the series up to follow a woman whose powerful husband has been brought down by scandal. In the series Alicia, played by Margulies, is married to Peter, the former Cook County, IL, State’s Attorney. His life, and subsequently hers, is rocked by a sex scandal, forcing housewife Alicia back into the workforce as a lawyer. The series ran for seven seasons, from September, 2009 through May, 2016, and aired 156 episodes. Here’s how to watch The Good Wife streaming online:

How to Watch The Good Wife Online & Stream the Complete Series

In the United States, all seven seasons of The Good Wife are available on both Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Here’s how to watch via either service:

Amazon Prime

If you have Prime, or if you want to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, you can watch every season of The Good Wife on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Hulu: If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, which includes all seven seasons of The Good Wife, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want to go from watching The Good Wife episodes to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

Once signed up for either of the above options, you can watch every episode of The Good Wife on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many The Good Wife Seasons Are There?

There are seven seasons and 156 episodes of The Good Wife with Alicia Florek trying to build a new life when her powerful husband is brought down by a sex scandal. Throughout the series, Alicia valiantly fights for good, but slowly she begins to make choices that seem more in line with what her husband might have done. This is a rundown of the seven The Good Wife seasons:

Season 1

23 episodes | September 22, 2009 – May 25, 2010

The Good Wife begins with Alicia Florek gobsmacked at the scandal surrounding her family, thanks to her husband’s extra-marital affair. The scandal is both sexual and political, and forces Alicia back into the work force, where her old school friend, Will is happy to give her a job. Will also wants to rekindle their old affair. Will’s partner, Diane likes the connections that Alicia brings to the firm, and as she gains her footing in the workforce, Alicia becomes more confident overall. Peter returns home, intent on reclaiming his position. Alicia wins the second year associate position over Cary.

Season 2

23 episodes | September 28, 2010 – May 17, 2011

Will and Alicia try to figure out a way to have an affair without anyone finding out. Eli comes between them. Cary has taken a Deputy State’s Attorney position, which pits he and Alicia against one another in court. Peter is officially cleared and begins plotting his comeback. Derrick Bond joins the firm, and Diane and Will fight when Will begins siding with Derrick over firm matters. Derrick brings in a new investigator, who wants to dig up dirt on Kalinda, which brings Will and Diane back on the same side. The dirt on Kalina is revealed – she was the “Leela” who worked for Peter and had an affair with him. This news pushes Alicia into her own affair with Will. Peter is elected to the State’s Attorney office.

Season 3

22 episodes | September 25, 2011 – April 29, 2012

Alicia and Will continue their affair. Eli, Peter’s crisis manager, joins the firm, and Peter sets his sights on becoming the next Illinois governor. The firm faces bankruptcy because of a recession, and Diane lobbies to become the State’s Attorney’s Civil Defender. She also suspects Will and Alicia are having an affair. Alicia calls off the affair because she is afraid of hurting her kids. Will is indicted for an crime he committed with a firm in Baltimore and is suspended for six months. Peter begins his run for Governor. Kalinda’s ex tries to find her.

Season 4

22 episodes | September 30, 2012 – April 28, 2013

With the firm still struggling financially, a trustee is appointed. Will and Diane don’t like this new interference. To get out of this, the firm offers partnership buy-ins, but only Alicia is actually given a partnership. Cary, who is back with the firm, leads a revolt of other fourth-year associates and they start a new firm. Peter’s campaign for Governor continues, and Kalinda’s ex won’t give up on finding her. Alicia and Peter renew their relationship. When Peter is elected Governor, Alicia decides to quit the firm to join Cary’s new firm.

Season 5

22 episodes | September 29, 2013 – May 18, 2014

Alicia and Cary take some of the old firms most lucrative clients when they open the new firm. Peter gets comfortable as Governor, but Eli has trouble with the director of ethics. A new scandal erupts around Peter’s election bid. Will is killed in the courtroom by a client, causing Alicia and Kalinda to reconsider their choices. Diane asks to join the new firm. Alicia’s son Zach, goes to college, and Eli asks Alicia to consider a State’s Attorney run.

Season 6

22 episodes | September 21, 2014 – May 10, 2015

Cary is arrested on suspicion of heroin trafficking. Diane will only join the new firm if she is an equal partner with Alicia and Cary, which draws suspicion from other firm members. Eli keeps the pressure on Alicia to run for State’s Attorney. Cary is release on bail but after leaving the state, his bail terms are revised. A plan to kill Cary is uncovered; he later makes a plea deal on his case. Alicia and Peter must work together when a journalist tries to create a scandal around Alicia’s emails, but when she wins the election, the scandal forces her to resign. Kalinda begins spying on the firm and when she is about to be caught, she runs.

Season 7

22 episodes | October 4, 2015 – May 8, 2016

Peter considers a vice presedential run, and hires Ruth Eastman to run his campaign, ousting Eli. Alicia goes out on her own, hiring a PI to perform Kalinda’s old job. Lucca Quinn and Alicia work together on a few cases and become friends. More corruption charges are filed against Peter, who hires Mike Tascioni to represent him. Alicia asks Peter for a divorce once he is cleared, and then focuses on clearing him of these charges. Alicia argues with Diane over Peter’s cross-examination, then convinces Lucca to go after him on cross. Diane is humiliated and accuses Alicia of turning on her. Peter takes a deal, and agrees to Alicia’s divorce request. Alicia thinks Jason will be waiting for her after court, but is left alone.

What Are the Best The Good Wife Episodes?

The Good Wife won 29 awards including five Primetime Emmy awards, Writers Guild of America Awards, and a Television Critics Association Award. Here’s a list of the best The Good Wife episodes:

Season 5, Episode 10 “The Decision Tree”

The episode was the 100th episode of the series, and serves as part of the definitive season for The Good Wife series; most critics agree that the series hit its stride and was at its best during the fifth season. In the episode Alicia is bequeathed $12 million, in a will written in magic marker. The episode serves as a way to look at Will and Alicia’s past, rather than focusing on the war currently being waged between them.

Season 7, Episode 22 “End”

In this episode, Alicia stabs Diane in the back, but still believes things will turn out okay because she things Jason will be there for her to help pick up the pieces. Instead, Jason doesn’t show, and she is left alone in the courtroom hallway. The episode was nominated for two Emmys, one for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series and another for Outstanding Costumes for a Contemporary Series.

Season 3, Episode 22 “The Dream Team”

Alicia finds an uncashed check that puts a target on Kalinda, Louis and Patti are close to bankrupting the firm, and Eli tries to smooth things over between Jackie and Alicia. Martha Plimpton won an Emmy for her guest-starring role in this episode.

Season 1, Episode 22 “Hybristophilia”

Alicia finds a defendant handcuffed to a corpse, and the man may be Dylan’s murderer.

Season 2, Episode 9 “Nine Hours”

Peter’s live debate is aired while Alicia and the firm work for a stay of execution for one of their clients. The firm has nine hours to save their client’s life.

Season 4, Episode 14 “Red Team/Blue Team”

This episode pits Alicia and Cary against Will and Diane in a mock trial, causing a flurry of romantic sparks to fly. Will and Alicia make out, and Cary thinks about starting a new firm with Alicia.

Season 6, Episode 4 “Oppo Research”

Alicia has decided to take Eli up on him running her for office, which involves opposition research into her competition. Part of the research unearths secrets from Alicia’s own past, that she wants to keep hidden.

Who Are the Actors in The Good Wife Cast?

The ensemble cast of The Good Wife was anchored by Julianna Marguiles and Christine Baranski. The cast and crew were nominated for 207 awards, and won 21. Here are the actors remembered for their starring roles on The Good Wife:

Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florek

Julianna Margulies is an actress best known for the roles of Alicia, from The Good Wife and nurse Carol Hathaway, from ER. Over the course of her career she has been nominated for 69 awards, and has won 22, including a Golden Globe and two Emmys for the role of Alicia Florek. She is the second most-awarded actress in the SAG awards, behind Julia Louis-Dreyfus, having won eight Screen Actors Guild awards. In 2015, Time magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Matt Czuchry as Cary Agos

Before landing the role of Cary on The Good Wife, Matt Czuchry was best known as Logan from Gilmore Girls. In addition to these two series, he has appeared in The Resident and in the films Eight Legged Freaks.

Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart

Diane Lockhart has starred in a number of television series before her time on The Good Wife; she is best known for her work on the shows Cybill and as Leonard’s distant mom on The Big Bang Theory. She also stars in The Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight.

Archie Panjabi as Kalinda Sharma

Archie Panjabi is best known for her roles in the films Bend it Like Beckham and Yasmin. For The Good Wife, she won an Emmy and an NAACP award, and has been nominated for six other awards.

Alan Cumming as Eli Gold

Alan Cumming is an actor of both stage and film; his most notable stage roles include Bent and Design for Living. He appeared in the Spy Kids franchise, and on the small screen, has appeared in series including The Good Wife, The L Word and Instinct.

Josh Charles as Will Gardner

Josh Charles is an actor best known for his roles on the series Sports Night and The Good Wife. He won two Emmys for his portrayal of Will on the series. Early in his career he appeared in Dead Poets Society and S.W.A.T..

Chris Noth as Peter Florek

Chris Noth is best known as Detective Mike Logan from the Law & Order franchise. He is also known as Carrie’s “Mr. Big” from the Sex and the City series and movies, and as Peter Florek, the scandal-ridden husband of Alicia, in The Good Wife.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on The Good Wife?

Michael J. Fox, Renee Elisa Goldsberry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Nathan Lane all guest-starred on The Good Wife. Here are the actors remembered for their guest starring roles on The Good Wife:

Zach Grenier as David Lee

Zach Grenier is an experienced character actor in Hollywood; he has appeared in the series The Equalizer, Miami Vice and Tattingers before landing the role of David on The Good Wife.

Makenzie Vega as Grace Florek

Makenzie Vega is best known for her roles in the films The Family Man and In the Land of Women. She plaed Sara in 13 Reasons Why.

Graham Phillips as Zach Florek

Graham Phillips is an actor best known for his role on The Good Wife. In addition to playing Alicia’s son on the series, he has appeared in XOXO and Riverdale.

Mary Beth Peil as Jackie Florek

Mary Beth Peil is a veteran Hollywood actress. She was Helen in The Stepford Wife movie, and also appeared in the films Mirrors and Collateral Beauty.

Jerry Adler as Howard Lyman

Jerry Adler is a veteran actor in Hollywood, having appeared in a number of hits including Quantum Leap, Northern Exposure, and Mad About You. He plays Howard on The Good Wife.

Matthew Goode as Finn Polmar

Matthew Goode is best known for his work in the films Chasing Liberty and Stoker. In addition to The Good Wife, he has appeared in the series The Crown and Downton Abbey.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind The Good Wife?

The Good Wife was helmed by the husband and wife writing team of Michelle and Robert King who wanted to explore the character of the wife of a powerful man who is brought down by scandal. Here are the producers and writers remembered for the part in The Good Wife:

Michelle King, The Good Wife Creator and Writer

Michelle King is an award-winning writer, and the creator of The Good Wife. She, along with her husband, Robert, were executive producers for the seris throughout its run; they also co-wrote many of the series episodes. Michelle and Robert won a Writers Guild of America award for their work on the series. In addition to The Good Wife, the pair have collaborated and written for series including In Justice and The Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight, starring Christine Baranski.

Robert King, The Good Wife Creator and Writer

Robert King is the award-winning co-writer, co-creator of The Good Wife along with his wife, Michelle. He, along with Michelle, has won a Writers Guild of America award for his work on the seriesIn addition to The Good Wife and The Good Fight Robert is known for his work in the films Full Contact, Cutthroat Island and Vertical Limit.

Adam R. Perlman, The Good Wife Writer

Adam R. Perlman is a writer and producer best known for his contributions to the television series The Good Wife, State of Affairs and Billions. Over the course of The Good Wife he wrote or co-wrote 22 episodes.

Ted Humphrey, The Good Wife Producer

Ted Humphrey is a writer and producer best known for his work on the television series The Unit and The Good Wife. For The Good Wife, Ted first served as a supervising producer, but worked his way up to co-executive producer for the series; he also wrote several episodes.

Leonard Dick, The Good Wife Producer

Leonard Dick is an award-winning writer and producer, best known for his contributions to The Good Wife and Lost. For Lost, he was nominated for Writers Guild of America and Emmy awards. In addition to these two series, Dick has written for Family Law and House.

Where The Good Wife Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Over the course of The Good Wife, the series garnered 207 award nominations, and won 29 awards, including 5 Emmys and a Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in a Drama. For the series run, the show ranked in the top 30 for it’s timeslot, with the best rankings, of #18 and #16 coming in the first two seasons. Lead actress Julianna Margulies has won several awards, including an Emmy, a Golden Globe, a SAG award, and a Critics’ Choice Television Award. A series spin-off, The Good Fight featuring Christine Baranski premiered in 2017. Critics of the show have argued that, in the end, Alicia was turning too much into Peter, leaving little to root for in the character. Still, fans of the series were left to wonder what, exactly, the future holds for the character, as the ending to the series was enigmatic. Time magazine named the series to its “Top 10 TV Series of 2010” list, and TV Guide ranked it at 59 on their 60 Best Series of All Time list.