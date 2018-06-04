Watch The Newsroom Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

The Newsroom premiered on HBO September 24, 2012, and ran for three seasons, ending on December 14, 2014, but you can still watch The Newsroom streaming. Starring Jeff Daniels and created by Aaron Sorkin, the show took real-world events and looked at them through the lens of a fictional news crew. Through three seasons and 25 episodes, the series follows events including the Deepwater Horizon oil spill and the 2012 election. Creator and writer Aaron Sorkin set the series up to talk about real-world events in a fictional setting, much like he did for his show, The West Wing. Here’s your guide to watch The Newsroom online and explore the cast, seasons and episodes:

How to Watch The Newsroom Online & Stream the Complete Series

All three seasons of The Newsroom are available on Prime Video.

If you have Amazon Prime, you can watch every The Newsroom episode here on your computer via Amazon’s website or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you don’t have Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Once signed up, you can watch every The Newsroom episode on your computer via Amazon’s website or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead.

How Many The Newsroom Seasons Are There?

The Newsroom includes three seasons and 25 episodes; season one aired from June 24, 2012 through August 2, 2012, season two aired from July 14, 2013 through September 15, 2013, and season three aired from November 9, 2014 through December 14, 2014. In the first season, the show tackled several real-world events, including the Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil leak. In the second season, the show featured the war in Afghanistan, and in the third looked at subjects like citizen journalism and the role of social media in regards to world events. Show creator Aaron Sorkin said about the series that he wanted to tackle real world subjects because he wanted to give his characters the ‘chance to be smarter than we were’ with their decisions.

The Newsroom Season 1

10 episodes | June 24, 2012 – August 2, 2012

The series begins with anchor Will McAvoy at a panel event in which he rants about the downfall of America; this moves much of his staff to abandon him, leaving him with a new producer – whom he used to date. The season features real-world events including the killing of terrorist Osama bin Laden, and the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.

The Newsroom Season 2

9 episodes | July 14, 2013 – September 15, 2013

The second season continues with its use of real-world events, told through the eyes of the fictional news team, but this season focuses more on the interpersonal relationships between the news team. One of the main focuses of the season is the reporting of a story which has to then be retracted when its found to be false.

The Newsroom Season 3

6 episodes | November 9, 2014 – December 14, 2014

The final season focused on two main topics: social media and citizen journalism, and whistleblowing. Through the season, the newsroom staff airs footage from the Boston Marathon Bombings. Later in the season, Will is jailed when he refuses to name a source used in the reporting of the government’s part in an attack in an African country.

What Are the Best The Newsroom Episodes?

Both Jeff Daniels and guest star Jane Fonda won awards for their roles on the show. Here are some of the best The Newsroom episodes:

Season 1, Episode 1: “We Just Decided To”

Slate named the pilot episode of The Newsroom to its list of Aaron Sorkin’s 10 Best TV Episodes. In the pilot, everyone except his ex and his boss has abandoned anchor Will McAvoy after a tirade goes viral. In the meantime, the Deepwater Horizon explosion happens, and he has to pull whats left of his old crew and his new crew together to do an hour long broadcast covering the events. The episode was also nominated for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Drama Series by the Directors Guild of America.

Season 2, Episode 9: “Election Night”

Voted #3 on Episode Ninja’s Best Episodes of The Newsroom list. On Election night, 2012, the newsroom awaits news about Will’s future with the network, Don considers a countersuit against Jerry, and Jim encourages Maggie to bury the hatchet with Lisa.

Season 3, Episode 21: “Run”

Named IndieWire’s “Best Episode of The Newsroom”

In the episode Neal learns he’s committed espionage and Will is encouraged not to run Neal’s story. Sloan accidentally reveals her relationship with Don, who she learns bought stock prior to a report that ran in the show, and after figuring out who Neal’s source was, Will tells Neal how to avoid the FBI and get out of town.

Who Are the Actors in the The Newsroom Cast?

The Newsroom centers around six main characters, and delves into the interpersonal dynamics of a workplace while also providing commentary on real-world events. Here is a list of the series stars:

Jeff Daniels as Will McAvoy

Will McAvoy is the anchor for News Night, and the main character in The Newsroom. He’s known as a difficult leader but doesn’t like offending either his viewers or the subjects he interviews. Jeff Daniels is an Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG, and Tony Award winning actor. Over his career he’s starred in films including Speed, Ragtime, and 101 Dalmations; he is best known for playing Harry Dunne in the “Dumb and Dumber” franchise.

Emily Mortimer as Mackenzie Morgan

Mackenzie Morgan is Will McAvoy’s former lover and current producer; the two lock horns often over their past as well as their current job roles.

Emily Mortimer is best known for the role of Karin in Lars and the Real Girl. She won the Film Independent Spirt Award for her role in Lovely & Amazing.

John Gallagher, JR as Jim Harper

Jim follows Mackenzie back to News Night and becomes a trusted advisor for her; he also develops feelings for Maggie, who also works on the show.

John Gallagher, JR is a character actor who has appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Flamingo Rising, and The West Wing. He is best known as Jim on The Newsroom.

Alison Pill as Maggie Jordan

Maggie Jordan is Will McAvoy’s assistant; she is a plucky character who works her way to Associate Producer of News Night. She has personal – and complicated – relationships with both Don and Jim. Alison is best known as Maggie from The Newsroom; she began her acting career in 1993’s Kung Fu: The Legend Continues. She has also been featured in the film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

Thomas Sadoski as Don Keefer

Don Keefer is the former executive producer for News Night; he left the show surreptitiously after Will’s diatribe about America went viral. He has a complicated relationship with Maggie and later dates Sloan. Thomas Sadoski is best known as Matt from Life in Pieces. He has also appeared in episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Ugly Betty, and the films John Wick and John Wick Chapter Two as well as Wild.

Dev Patel Neal Sampat

Neal Sampat writes Will McAvoy’s blog, which is news to Will since he didn’t know he had a blog, and leads the creation of an electronic media team for News Night. In addition to playing Neal in The Newsroom, Dev Patel is best known for the roles of “Older Jamal” in the film Slumdog Millionaire and “Saroo” in Lion.

Olivia Munn as Sloan Sabbith

Sloan is the anchor for an economic segment in News Night, she has two Ph.D.s and is socially awkward.

Olivia Munn is best known as Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse. In addition to playing Sloan on The Newsroom, she has appeared in Beyond the Break and co-hosted Attack the Show.

Sam Waterston as Charlie Slater

Charlie Slater is the president of Antlantic Cable News network who is often at odds with the network’s owners, Leona and Reese Lansing. Sam Waterston is best known for portraying ADA Jack McCoy on Law and Order. He has won many Emmy and Golden Globe Awards and was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 2012.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on The Newsroom?

The supporting and guest cast of The Newsroom includes notables like Marcia Gay Harden, David Krumholtz, Hope Davis, and B.J. Novak. Here are a few of the most important guest stars of The Newsroom:

Jane Fonda as Leona Lansing

Jane Fonda was nominated for an Emmy and won a Critic’s Choice Award for her portrayal of Atlantis World Media’s CEO, Leona Lansing.

Marcia Gay Harden as Rebecca Halliday

Harden is she is best known as Dr. Leanna Rorish on Code Black; she has also appeared in the Fifty Shades trilogy of films as ‘Mrs. Grey’, and she played Ava Gardner in the TV mini-series “Sinatra”.

Mary McCormack as Molly Levy

Mary McCormack is a character best known for her roles in the films K-Pax and Deep Impact, and the TV series In Plain Sight.

Adam Arkin as Adam Roth

Adam Arkin plays Adam Roth on the Newsroom, and is best known for the roles of Dr. Aaron Shutt on Chicago Hope and Dr. Stanley Keyworth on The West Wing.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind The Newsroom?

The Newsroom was a vehicle for famed television creator and writer Aaron Sorkin, and draws many similarities between Sorkin’s other hit, The West Wing. Here are the main writers for The Newsroom:

Aaron Sorkin: The Newsroom Creator and Writer

Aaron Sorkin began his writing career as a playwright before moving in to television and film; he has said that he creates shows that he wants to write, and that writing is more important to him that producing. He is best known as the creator and writer for the hit series, The West Wing. He is also credited with writing the films A Few Good Men, The American President, and The Rock.

Brian Fehily: The Newsroom Writer

Brendan Fehily contributed to 10 episodes of The Newsroom; in addition to working on this series, he is credited as writing for the drama series NCIS and the film Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Corinne Kingsbury: The Newsroom Writer

Corinne Kingsbury is credited with contributing to 10 episodes of The Newsroom. She is best known for her work on Old School and 31 Days of Larry.

Where The Newsroom Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Over the series run, The Newsroom was nominated for 32 awards including being named to the Critics Choice Television Awards Most Exciting New Series list in 2012. Other notable nominations include two Golden Globe nominations, for Best Television Series – Drama and Best Actor – Television Series Drama. In 2013, the series was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, for Best Television Series – Drama, and Best Actor – Television Series Drama. In addition show lead, Jeff Daniels, was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and guest star, Jane Fonda, was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. The series and its actors won a total of 9 awards, notable wins include an Emmy for Jeff Daniels for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, an American Cinema Editors, USA award for Best Edited One-Hour Series for Non-Commercial Television, and a Critics Choice Television Award for Best Guest Performer in a Drama Series, Jane Fonda.