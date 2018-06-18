How to Watch ‘The Proposal’ TV Show Premiere Live Online

Tonight, ten women will vie for a chance at love with one mysterious man. Who is he? Mike, a police officer from California. Be sure to tune into the show on ABC at 10pm ET/PT.

The Proposal comes from the creator of The Bachelor, Mike Fleiss. For those who thought The Bachelor moved quickly– you ain’t seen nothing yet.

In ABC’s latest hit reality series, one man or woman finds a spouse in a one-hour television series. Which, of course, means about 42 minutes of airtime.

The show is hosted by former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer, who also competed on Season 5 of The Bachelor.

The suitor who will be featured in tonight’s premiere episode is Michael “Mike” Crowe. According to Monsters & Critics, Mie is 29 and works as a police officer with the Bakersfield Police Department in California. In March 2014, he was riding home from his first ever shift as a police officer when he got in a terrible accident. The accident cost him his leg, which was amputated from the knee down.

Monsters & Critics writes, “Though [Crowe] initially struggled with depression, after help from physical therapists and having heart-to-heart conversations with fellow amputees, Mike started going to the gym almost daily and, amazingly, returned to active duty in November 2014 — just eight months after his accident.”

In August of 2017, he impressively competed in the World Police and Fire Olympics in LA. He placed fouth in bench pressing. Tonight, Mike hopes to walk away from the first episode of The Proposal with a wife. Will he do it?

Tune in at 10pm ET/PT to find out.