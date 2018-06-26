How to Watch ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon Live Online

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is a fan-favorite late night talk show that airs weeknights at 11:35 pm ET on NBC.

The Tonight Show has been airing on NBC since 1954. It has seen a variety of hosts, from Steve Allen to Johnny Carson to Jay Leno and Conan OBrien, and since 2014, Jimmy Fallon has been the show’s host.

Fallon is famous for many things– he was a cast member on SNL from 1998 to 2004, he starred in the films Taxi and Fever Pitch.

The actor and comedian was born in Brooklyn in 1974. He attended The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York, where he pursued a major in computer science before switching to communications. In 1995, Fallon made his way to LA to pursue comedy full time. There, he joined The Groundlings improv group, where he began to hone his craft.

At age 23, Fallon scored his second audition for SNL. He was able to do what many have said is near-impossible– make Lorne Michaels laugh during the audition. He was told he had secured the job and told Michaels he would make him proud.

To date, Fallon has won a slew of accolades for his work, including Primetime Emmy Awards for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in 2010, Saturday Night Live in 2012 and 2014, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2015.

He has also authored a number of books: I Hate This Place: The Pessimist’s Guide to Life, Snowball Fight!, Thank You Notes, Thank You Notes 2, Your Baby’s First Word Will Be DADA, and Everything Is Mama.

Be sure to tune into The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon weeknights at 11:35 pm ET on NBC.