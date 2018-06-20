How to Watch ‘The Young and the Restless’ Season 45 Live Online

The Young and the Restless, one of the country’s top soap operas, airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Preview

The Young and the Restless was created by William J. Bell and Lee Philip Bell for CBS. When the show first premiered in 1973, it focused on two families, the Brooks the Fosters.

The show has been through many changes over the past four decades. In the 1980s, it was recast multiple times, and all of the characters except for Jill Foster and Katherine Chancellor were written out. One thing that has lasted, however, is the feud between Jill Abbott and Katherine Chancellor, which is considered the longest rivalry on any American soap opera.

The Young and the Restless has taken home a whopping nine Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series. It is currently the highest-rated daytime drama on television.

Naturally, the series has experienced many changes behind the scenes, as well. In 2012, Jill Farren Phelps, a former executive producer on General Hospital came on board as the new executive producer of The Young and the Restless. Two years later, the show’s new head writer became Charles Pratt, Jr., was named the new head writer of the show. He also became an executive producer on the show.

The main cast members on the show these days are Peter Bergman, Eric Braeden, Sharon Case, Doug Davidson, Eileen Davidson, Cait Fairbanks, Noah Alexander Gerry Daniel, Camryn Grimes, Amelia Heinle, Bryton James, Christel Khalil, Hunter King, and Kate Linder, among many others.

Be sure to tune into The Young and the Restless weekdays on CBS at 12:30pm ET/PT.