How to Watch Tonight’s Episode of ‘Code Black’ Live Online

CBS’ Code Black is currently in its final season. As time runs out on the CBS medical drama, make sure to tune into its final season. The show airs on Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT on CBS.

On May 24, Deadline announced that CBS’ Code Black will not be returning for a fourth season.

Creator and showrunner Michael Seitzman announced the news on Twitter, with a post that read, “The sad news came today that we were cancelled… It’s been a true joy to make this show and watch your response every week. Thank you for all of your passion. Truly, our best episodes have yet to air. We hope you’ll watch and enjoy them. We made them for you.”

News of the cancellation didn’t come as the biggest shock to the Code Black team; the show’s premiere was down 33% compared to last season’s, and Seitzman, himself, even wrote, “We always suspected this would be the last season. We wrote it to end that way,” he tweeted.

Code Black premiered on CBS on September 30, 2015. The show chronicles the events that take place at an overcrowded emergency room in Angels Memorial Hospital in LA.

The cast includes Marcia Gay Harden as Dr. Leanne Rorish, Raza Jaffrey as Dr. Neal Hudson, Bonnie Somerville as Dr. Christa Lorenson, Melanie Chandra as Dr. Malaya Pineda, and William Allen Young as Dr. Rollie Guthrie, among others.

Don’t miss the final episodes of the show’s last season Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT on CBS.