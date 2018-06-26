How to Watch Tonight’s Episode of ‘Deadliest Catch’ Live Online

Deadliest Catch is back tonight for more of season 14. The episode will air tonight on the Discovery Channel at 8pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the Discovery Channel via Philo TV, a cable-free, live-TV streaming service.

Not only is Philo the cheapest option among all the streaming services at just $16 per month, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them later. And even if you forget to DVR the show, it also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Preview

Deadliest Catch is one of the most popular documentary series on the Discovery Channel and is going strong in its fourteenth season. The show follows a variety of fishing vessels as they go out during fishing seasons in the Bering Sea. The show premiered in 2005 with 10 episodes. Its 14th season began airing at the beginning of the year.

On June 7, it was revealed that Keith Colburn will not be part of the rest of the season because of a spinal infection. Country Living writes, “The infection, called osteomyelitis, causes inflammation of the bone, and generally affects the bones in the legs, arms, or spine.”

Colburn has been taking antibiotics intravenously to combat the illness. In his place, his brother, Monte, was appointed the captain of the Wizard. Monte recently told Country Living, “You know, my brother’s health, critical as it is, it’s not something I’m really in the position to even think about… These guys are counting on me to go out and fill those tanks with crab, and it ain’t going to be easy.”

The news comes one month after fisherman Blake Painter, from season 3, passed away suddenly. He was found dead in his home in Astoria, Oregon, on May 25. He was just 38.

be sure to tune into the Deadliest Catch tonight at 8pm ET/PT.