How to Watch ‘Wedding Cake Championship’ Live Online

Tonight is the series premiere of Wedding Cake Championship on the Food Network beginning at 9pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Food Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library with dozens of exclusives in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including Food Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Food Network on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV: Food Network is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

FuboTV: Food Network is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Food Network live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Preview

In tonight’s episode of Wedding Cake Championship, six of America’s top baking pairs will go head to head in an attempt to become wedding cake champions.

Each week, the pairs will be tasked with completing two rounds of challenges. In the end, the three remaining teams will have to battle it out to create the best wedding cake for Tara and her husband Todd Kapostasy.

Judges this season include Kimberly Bailey, Chopped’s Manet Chauchan, and celebrity wedding planner David Tutera.

The show will be hosted by Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir.

Lipinski, 36, is a figure skater, actress, and sports competitor. She is the 1998 Olympic champion, the 1997 World Champion, and a two-time Champion Series Final Champion for ladies’ singles in figure skating, as well as the 1997 US National Champion. She was just 14 years old when she won her World Figure Skating title, making her the youngest ever to win a title.

Along with ice skating, Lipinski has made a name for herself as an actress, appearing as a guest star on a number of shows like Touched by an Angel, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Malcolm in the Middle, Veronica’s closet, 7th Heaven, and others. She is currently married to television producer Todd Kapostasy.

Johnny Weir was a bridesman at Lipinski’s wedding. Weir, 33, is a figure skater, fashion designer, and TV commentator. A two-tiem Olympian, Weir took home the bronze medalist at the Olympic Games in 2008. He is also the 2001 World Junior Champion, a three-time US national champion, and a two-time Grand Prix Final bronze medalist.

Weir is also known for his work as an LGBTQ activist.