How to Watch ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ Live Online

The famed documentary series, Who Do You Think You Are? is nearing its 10th season finale. If you’re interested in watching, tune into TLC tonight at 9pm ET/PT.

Who Do You Think You Are? is a genealogy documentary series that was adapted from a British series of the same name. In each episode, a different celebrity goes on a journey to understand their family tree and history.

In tonight’s season finale, Jean Smart is the focus. Smart, speaking to TV Insider, recounted the story of getting on the show, saying, “I said, ‘I’d love to!’ and then started worrying that my family would be too boring to be included.” That, however, was not the case.

Upon investigating Smart’s family tree, the show’s researchers found out that her eighth great-grandmother, Dorcas Hoar, was rather “unconventional.” Hoar, who was born in 1635, ran a burglary ring with items stolen from a minister in Massachusetts. There was even a warrant out for her arrest for witchcraft in Salem. Smart tells TV Insider, “I’ve always been fascinated by that period of history… I desperately wanted to be in a production of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible [about the Salem witch trials].”

Tune into tonight’s season finale on TLC at 9pm ET/PT.