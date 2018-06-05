How to Watch ‘World of Dance’ Live Stream Online

Tonight, World of Dance will air on NBC at 10pm ET/PT.

According to Variety, the second season premiere averaged a 1.8 and 7.2 million viewers. Compared to the first season, this is down 25% in the demo with about the same percentage in total viewers.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: NBC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

In addition to being able to watch NBC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now or FuboTV credentials to do that.

Preview

World of Dance is hosted by Jenna Dewan and produced by Jennifer Lopez. The show features dancers– both solo acts and large groups– who compete against one another for a grand prize of $1 million. The show was renewed for a third season in May 2018.

World of Dance is judged by Derek Hough, Jennifer Lopez, and Ne-Yo, who come together and decide if the auditioners have what it takes to advance to the next round. The show works like this: the acts need to score an 80 or above in order to advance to the Duels. In the premiere episode, the Desi Hoppers, hip-hop dancers from Mumbai, India, scored an impressive 96 and clearly made it through to the next round.

Sean and Kaycee also earned a 96, and will be joined by S-Rank, Jaxon Willard, FLIP, and Karen y Ricardo in the Duels.

One of the couples who popped last week was the young duo of Charity and Andres. The two are just 18, but have been dancing together since they were eight years old. Speaking to Hollywood Life recently, Andres said, “When I saw that call for auditions last summer, I knew we needed to enter.” The pair received a standing ovation from the judges last week after performing a dance to James Arthur’s “Say You Won’t Let Go.”

World of Dance airs Tuesdays on NBC at 10pm ET/PT.