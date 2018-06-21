How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Live Online

Paramount’s newest drama series, Yellowstone is here. The show will air at 9pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the Paramount Network live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV: Paramount is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV: Paramount is included in either the “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Kevin Costner stars in Paramount’s latest series. The show, “Yellowstone”, is set in southwest Montana, on a ranch that is owned and operated by Costner’s John Dutton.

The show chronicles the events that ensue when white settlers infringe on Native American land.

John Dutton has four children in the series. Lee, Jamie, Beth, and Kayce. The latter is semi-estranged from his family. He lives on the local reservation with his wife, who is Native American, and their youngest son.

In their review of the show, the Los Angeles Times writes, “The performances are good all around, and creator Sheridan, an actor himself (“Sons of Anarchy”), has a knack for writing dialogue that sounds natural in the mouth however aphoristic it might look on the page.”

Discussing Costner specifically, the outlet states that what he “lacks in range he makes up for in authenticity and ease.”

In a recent interview with Variety, Sheridan spoke about the casting of Costner. He explained it was fitting to cast a movie star in the lead role, seeing as he hoped to film Yellowstone like a movie. He continued, “I’ve always liked the notion of playing with who is a protagonist, and allowing our heroes to be flawed, and really question what they’re doing morally, ethically, and keep them really human.”