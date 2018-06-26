How to Watch ‘Younger’ Live Online

Younger, TV Land’s hit series, is now in its fifth season. Starring Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, and Sutton Foster, the show airs Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT on TV Land.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch TV Land live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV: TV Land is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV: TV Land is included in either the “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Younger premiered on March 31, 2015, to positive reviews from critics. It is currently in its fifth season, with a sixth on its way.

The show stars Sutton Foster as Liza Miller. Foster, a household name, is known for her Broadway work. She has received two Tony Awards for Best Performance for Leading Actress in a musical for her work as Millie Dillmount in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes. Her other Broadway credits include Little Women, The Drowsy Chaperone, Young Frankenstein, Shrek the Musical and Violet.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Foster was asked if she has given much thought to how the show will go on. “I don’t think Darren and the writers have an exact endgame yet. I know they’re taking it season by season… we’ll see! Every season, we gain more viewers and that’s so exciting. Let’s see how long we can keep it going! Everyone loves our jobs and loves the show, so as long as there are stories to keep going, we’ll be here for awhile.”

This season included a #MeToostoryLine in light of events that have pervaded the entertainment industry. Asked if it was always planned that Empirical’s biggest author would be accused, Foster said, “The world changed between season four and season five. The writers created this L.L. Moore character who was a “flirty old man” and said inappropriate things in prior seasons. With #MeToo and #TimesUp, it wasn’t hard for the writers to address him in this new light. It made for a great dramatic storyline and also a very timely storyline. I’m so proud of our writers and how they held the character accountable.”

Younger also stars Hilary Duff as Kelsey Peters. Duff, also a household name, is a singer and actress, and got her start on the Disney Channel starring as Lizzie McGuire in the series of the same name from 2001 to 2004. She also appeared in a number of films as a young actress, including The Lizzie McGuire Movie, Cheaper by the Dozen, Agent Cody Banks, Cheaper By the Dozen, and A Cinderella Story, among others.

Don’t miss the drama on Younger, Tuesdays on TV Land at 10pm ET/PT.