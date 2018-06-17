How to Watch ‘Your Husband Is Cheating On Us’ Live Online

Your Husband is Cheating On Us is currently in its first season. The ‘show behind the show’ airs Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo TV.

Each year, a group of talented individuals from film, TV, theater, R&B gospel, and pop, band together to perform on some of the world’s biggest stages. Your Husband is Cheating On Us offers a behind-the-scenes look at this group of people, with a special focus on the stage play Your Husband is Cheating On Us, produced and directed by JD Lawrence.

Lawrence employs atypical means of getting his actors ready for the performance, some of which include moving everyone in the cast into a house together.

The cast consists of Lawrence, along with Genuwine, D’atra Hicks, Tandy Gallant, Lia Grant, Kristen Plati, and Jermaine Sellers.

Lawrence is a playwright, director, and producer, and in the words of Bravo TV, a “pretty big” deal in the theater world. Speaking to the Daily Dish recently, Lawrence spilled, “For me, it’s [that] I’m really opening up — there’s never been a show like this, ever… No one has ever taken urban theater to the forefront where you’re actually a getting backstage pass to see how this whole genre is done. Being the trailblazer, I think would be the right word to use, I’m super excited about that.”

But is there really as much drama as is teased? Oh, yes. Jackee, speaking to Bravo TV, says, “The show is full of drama. It’s full of all kinds of hot mess, so if you about drama and you about hot mess, then, yeah, the show’s gonna be about you.”