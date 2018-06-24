‘Westworld’ Season 2 Finale Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It’s hard to believe that Westworld is already over. Tonight the Season 2 finale airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) And after the crazy way that last week’s episode ended, it’s anyone’s guess what’s going to happen tonight. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch HBO live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

How to Watch ‘Westworld’ Online

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live HBO and all of HBO’s on-demand library through Amazon Channels. The HBO channel, which costs $14.99 per month, also comes with a free trial.

Once signed up for both Prime and the HBO channel, you can watch HBO and Westworld live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand right here. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

DirecTV Now: HBO is a $5 per month add-on that can be added to any of DirecTV Now’s four channel packages. You can add it to your existing DirecTV Now account, or if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any base package plus HBO. Additionally, new subscribers can get $25 off your first three months with promo code “YESNOW3”, so if you sign up for the “Live a Little” package plus HBO, you would get 60-plus channels, including HBO, for just $15 per month for the first three months.

Once signed up, you can watch HBO and Westworld live, or you can watch it on-demand. You can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app. Additionally, you can also use your DirecTV Now credentials to sign in and watch via HBO Go.

Hulu: From now through the end of June, Hulu is offering a special deal that allows you to add HBO to “Hulu With Live TV” for just $4.99 per month. Once signed up, you can then watch Westworld live or on-demand on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

HBO Now: If you’re in the United States and you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription that includes HBO, you can use the HBO NOW service to watch the season premiere of Westworld. It costs $14.99 a month but comes with a free trial. You can sign up on your computer or through a mobile or TV device, but signing up through a mobile device is easier. To find out if your specific mobile or TV device is supported, please visit the webpage here.

How to Stream ‘Westworld’ If You Have an HBO Subscription

If you have a cable or satellite package that includes HBO, this section is for you. You can watch the season premiere for free via HBO Go. It’s a streaming service that’s included with a regular HBO cable subscription. You’ll need your cable or satellite log-in information to access the service.

On a computer, go to HBOGO.com and choose “Sign in” in the upper righthand corner. On mobile devices, open the HBO GO app and choose “sign in.” You’ll need to choose your TV provider, then enter your username and password for your TV account. If this is your first time using the service, you’ll need to create an HBO Go ID.

Some users have trouble sometimes using HBO Go (or even HBO Now) to stream, with the service not authenticating their log-in or hanging up at times. If you experience problems tonight, check HBO Go’s Twitter feed for error reports. Or if you’re in the U.S. and have HBO as part of your cable subscription, you can write them at this link. For a big episode like tonight’s, if you’re wanting to watch live it might be good to have a backup option (like the ones listed above) ready and waiting, just in case.

Are You Ready for Tonight?

The finale has already aired in London, and a few fans were lucky enough to see it. But no one is sharing any spoilers, so most of us are going to be surprised together. It looks like a lot of people are going to be converging on the Forge aka The Door aka The Valley Beyond at the same time. At the very least, Dolores and Bernard and William will be there. But Akecheta is likely going to show up with Maeve’s daughter. Maeve herself might end up there if she manages to get free.

Remember, we’re still dealing with multiple timelines. In the “present,” the Valley is already flooded. Bernard was there and told everyone that he killed them all. But we’re also seeing the Bernard heading to the Valley to try to stop Dolores, before it’s flooded. So we’re likely going to get two timelines where Bernard shows up to the Valley. That will be interesting. (And maybe, for some fans, a bit confusing.)