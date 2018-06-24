‘Westworld’ Season 2 Finale Spoilers: Photos & Predictions

The finale of Westworld Season 2 is airing tonight, and fans are already making some big predictions about this final episode. This article will have minor spoilers for the finale below in the form of screencaps and photos from the trailer and from HBO, along with some predictions fans are making about the big end, and reactions from fans who saw the finale already. We haven’t seen the finale, so we don’t know for certain what is going to happen. But we have heard that you must not miss the after-credits scene! The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “One only lives as long as the last person who remembers…”

First, here’s the teaser for tonight:

Now are some photos, some from the teaser and others released early by HBO. Remember, some fans have theorized that widescreen shots indicate a scene is in the Cradle (or perhaps the Forge?) Other shots are happening in “real life.” It’s not 100 percent certain that this is the case in the trailer too, but it’s something to think about.

It looks like they will get back to the door in the Valley Beyond (aka The Forge.)

The Valley…

Remember, we are still dealing with at least two timelines involving Bernard. One from before the Valley was flooded and he “killed them all,” and one after.

Is someone else taking a cortical unit?

It looks like Ford…

A skull, for some reason. Is someone creating a new host?

This looks like when Bernard woke up on the beach.

And he’s already having a critical malfunction.

Do they help free Maeve? I hope so.

This reminds me of the scene with the white buffalo in the intro.

And Maeve is BACK! I am thrilled.

I’m betting these next scenes are from Bernard and Dolores visiting the Forge. And backups from the Cradle are here too. But that’s just a guess.

And James Delos is back. That’s unexpected. Bernard is watching him.

Dolores is heartbroken over Teddy. :(

I am beyond thrilled to see Logan back. I can’t wait to see what role he’s going to play.

The valley hasn’t been flooded yet in this scene.

It looks like Dolores and William will be meeting again.

And the Ghost Nation is back too!

Charlotte is whispering something in Bernard’s ear.

And here, Dolores and Arnold are talking inside the Cradle… Or is this Dolores testing Bernard for fidelity?

Everyone is arriving in the Valley.

It looks like Maeve will get there too.

And no, it appears Bernard did NOT kill Ford when he tried to delete him. Ford is still around, somehow.

This photo especially gets to me. It looks like James Delos, maybe in the Forge server, pointing his gun at someone waeering an eye patch. But we actually saw this guy before, when Delos was visiting the park with young William. So is this just a scene from when James Delos was in the park?

One fan who saw the finale early in London said on Reddit: “I promise your hearts and minds will be blown.”

Another fan wrote: “I went to the season finale too – can confirm, A LOT of mind blowing happens in the last episode. I’ll need to watch it again to make sense of how everything ties up. The story develops a significant extent beyond the sort of theorising that has been going on here, some of it for the sake of the next season. Watch out for post-credit stuff too.”

So yes, you should stick around for a post-credits scene after Westworld. When asked if they were satisfied with the finale, one fan responded: “No, it’s made me want Season 3 now.”

In another spoiler free thread from Reddit about the finale, one viewer said: “It was BRILLIANT and answered a lot of questions while, in classic Westworld style, leaving us with a bunch of new ones. Avoid spoilers like the plague, it will be SO worth it.”

And another person emphasized the after-credits scene. “Absolutely wild. I don’t even know where to start – You’re in for a 90 minute ride – Don’t miss the sequence after the credits.”

What do you think will happen in the finale? Let us know in the comments below.