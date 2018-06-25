‘Westworld’ Season 3: When Does the Show Return?

Westworld Season 2 is coming to an end, and fans are already wondering how long we’ll have to wait until we get to see Season 3. Has the series even been renewed for a new season? Read on for all the details that we know so far.

First, yes, Westworld has already been renewed for Season 3. It was renewed in May, shortly after the new season began. HBO has not yet announced when the season is going to return. But if the past is any indication, we’ll likely be waiting more than a year before we can see Season 3.

Westworld Season 1 premiered on October 2, 2016. And Westworld Season 2 premiered on April 22, 2018. That means there was about a year-and-a-half between the premieres of the two seasons. Season 3 certainly won’t premiere any sooner than that. Besides, a premiere a year later would put Westworld in April 2019, which is the rumored month that the final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO. And since both shows air on Sunday nights, it’s unlikely HBO will be airing them at the same time. Game of Thrones Season 8 is only going to be six episodes long, however. So that leaves Westworld with a premiere date any time from June 2019 forward, but we likely won’t see it until 2020.

Some fans have speculated it might even be a full two years until we’ll see the next season of Westworld. Even Jonathan Nolan himself hinted to EW that we might not see Westworld until 2020. He said the new season will need a longer time for development and production and that was part of the discussions they were having with HBO. Since there was about a year-and-a-half between Season 1 and Season 2, two years between Season 2 and Season 3 would place us firmly in 2020.

Helping us also know that the season’s going to be starting later — they haven’t started filming yet. Ed Harris said Season 3 won’t start filming until June. He told Huffington Post: “We’re not supposed to start shooting Season 3 until next June, so I don’t even know if I’m in it or not. I figure I am? But I don’t know in what capacity, and I don’t know what the what will be happening. We’ll find out.”

Here’s what else we know about the new season, so far. Fans who attended the finale viewing in London said they were given a few hints about what to expect in Season 3. One fan on Reddit said: “We’ll see more of the real world, and Lisa and Jon already have a theme/end goal in mind — an end goal from which they haven’t deviated since the conceptualization of the first season.”

We also know that Evan Rachel Wood will be back and she’ll be getting a bump in pay equal to Anthony Hopkins and Ed Harris. Thandie Newton will also be back and receiving equal pay, Vanity Fair reported. “It’s really exciting,” Newton said. “It’s unprecedented. It’s—goodness; it shatters so much calcified pain, resentment, frustration. It just shatters it.”

We also know that each season will likely have a dramatic shift in tone. Nolan has compared each season to its own feature film.

It looks like Westworld has exciting things in store for Season 3. But it could be as long as two years until we see what’s next.