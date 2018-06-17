How to Watch ‘Westworld’ Live Online: Season 2 Episode 9

Tonight is the second-to-last episode of Westworld. Yes, next week is the finale and we’re definitely not ready to say goodbye to this phenomenal show. The episode tonight will air at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch HBO live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

HBO was kind enough to give Heavy a screener for tonight’s episode in advance of its airing. I won’t share any spoilers here, but I can definitely tell you that tonight’s episode may be the absolute best episode yet in the season, quite possibly in the series. There are some shocking moments tonight and some moments that will absolutely give you chills.

Last week, we saw the Ghost Nation up close and the back story for Akecheta, the leader of the Ghost Nation. It turns out that he’s a pivotal character who has played a huge role in leading the hosts through the maze. But he believes that William has a sickness that is spreading and needs to be stopped. Akecheta’s moment with Ford was like the moment a person meets their god, and it was executed perfectly.

But we’re left with so many questions as we approach tonight’s episode. Who is going to make it to the Valley Beyond? Will Maeve find a way to break free? Now we have a few competing storylines that are starting to come together as we get ready for the penultimate episode. When we ended last week’s episode, we were left with these stories:

William is following Ford’s game for him. He’s searching for a door but almost died in the process. Now his daughter, Emily, has him. We also know that William was spreading a sickness. My guess is that the sickness is William’s way of giving the hosts’ sentience, through violence. That leads to violent ends, as we have been warned. (We also still don’t know the meaning of that map Emily was carrying around.)

Dolores may be another contender in Ford’s game. She doesn’t believe in true liberty for the hosts, as evidenced in what she did to Teddy. She’s seeking a weapon in the Valley Beyond, and she’s deciding for herself who is worthy of passing through the Valley.

Akecheta has been searching for a door which is likely also in the Valley Beyond. He’s the first host to become self aware, and he did it through a non-violent process centered on love.

Maeve may have also found self-awareness through love rather than violence. But she also has admin privileges through Ford’s code. It’s unclear where her autonomy ends and Ford’s program begins. She’s the only one who can control hosts like Ford can.

Charlotte is seeking to send a code hidden within Abernathy to Delos. We still don’t know what that was (if it was another consciousness, the bicameral mind program, or a blueprint for transferring human consciousness into a host.) Right now, Dolores has that code, though.

Bernard is now controlled by Ford, who is sharing his control unit and residing within it. So now it seems like Bernard may not be a contender in Ford’s game like I thought.

There are other important characters, like Hector, Elsie, Strand, and more. But after last week’s episode, I concluded that the main contenders in Ford’s game are Dolores, Maeve, Akecheta, and William. And possibly Emily. What do you think?