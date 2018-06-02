Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Marrying Mr. Darcy’ Filmed?

Tonight Hallmark is premiering its first in a series of four June Weddings movies, Marrying Mr. Darcy, at 9 p.m. Eastern. It’s the sequel to Unleashing Mr. Darcy, an adorable movie that fans raved about. But where was tonight’s movie filmed? Read on to learn all about where this movie was filmed and how you can visit some of the locations yourself.

Marrying Mr. Darcy was filmed in Canada, including Vancouver and Langley locations. Hallmark’s synopsis for the movie reads: “Six months after they met at a Washington D.C. dog show, schoolteacher Elizabeth Scott and businessman Donovan Darcy are blissfully in love and newly engaged. With Donovan in agreement, she looks forward to planning a small autumn wedding with the help of her mother, sister, and Donovan’s Aunt Violet. But as the weeks fly by and the arrangements for the wedding grow more elaborate, Elizabeth feels the burden of expectations she will face as Mrs. Darcy. Worse still, Donovan himself is wrapped up in his work and increasingly unavailable to her. Reminded yet again of their differences in background and temperament, Elizabeth can’t help but ask herself: should she marry Mr. Darcy?”

Here are some specific locations where scenes were filmed.

Production signs for Films Inc on Hwy 10 at Bevo farms. @WhatsFilming — Joe M (@joesports) April 6, 2018

In Langley, signs were spotted near Bevo Farms on Highway 10, according to What’s Filming. Brookswood Secondary School was another location where the movie was filmed, along with a private residence on 248th Street in Langley.

In Vancouver, filming locations included the 1000 block of Richards Street and St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church on Nelson Street.

Hallmark's #MarryingMrDarcy will be filming in the 1000 Block/1088 Richards Street again on Monday & Wednesday. @olv pic.twitter.com/eLtV3ll6RS — What's Filming (@WhatsFilming) April 16, 2018

The 1088 Richards Street location was the scene of a large rooftop wedding:

Reminder: #MarryingMrDarcy is filming a large rooftop wedding scene at 1088 Richards Street today/tonight. https://t.co/fCBJlMDXpk — What's Filming (@WhatsFilming) April 18, 2018

In Abbotsford, filming was done at Vintelier on Montrose Avenue.

Vintelier was the location of the bridal salon featured in the movie. I’ve Scene It visited the location during filming. The bridal shop is located at 2539 Montrose Ave., Suite 210 in Abbotsford, BC.

I'm naming this pic "Wedding dress shopping for Mr Darcy". #MarryingMrDarcy Currently filming and coming to a Hallmark screen near you this June! @TeriWilsonauthr @RealTammyGillis @LiniEvans pic.twitter.com/oN41erDwmq — ivesceneitonhallmark (@ivesceneitonhm) April 13, 2018

In Pitt Meadows, filming took place at Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club. And by the way, Swaneset Bay Resort is absolutely stunning:

Here are some photos and videos on location where the movie was filmed:

Cindy’s focus = 💯

Our focus = selfies 🤣

. . .

This was one of the BEST days ❤️ Love these ladies >>> 😍

F O U R days to go till #MarryingMrDarcy @hallmarkchannel 🐶❤️💍

. . .

Who’s going to watch and live-tweet with us? @cindy_busby @LiniEvans @Frances_Fisher @YBall88 pic.twitter.com/cfEnBxjLm7 — Tammy Gillis (@RealTammyGillis) May 29, 2018

“Hey Tammy, if you are done taking selfies, can you come hit your mark?” *BUSTED* 😱 #MarryingMrDarcy 🐶❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/amBCZAfWnd — Tammy Gillis (@RealTammyGillis) April 7, 2018

It was pretty cold while they were filming:

Quite a few fans are already ready to see a third installment of the movie. Would you like to see a third one too? Let us know in the comments below.