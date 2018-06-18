Twitter Wonders Who Shot XXXTentacion: A List of His Recent Beefs

Twitter is boiling over following the shocking death of rapper, XXXTentacion. According to TMZ, the 20-year-old was shot in Miami on Monday, June 18. XXX had been shopping for motorcycles before he was approached in his car.

Police say that this was a drive-by shooting and that the suspect, who was wearing a red mask, was with two “black males wearing hoodies.”

Just about everyone is wondering who might have been behind this shooting, or if XXX was targeted. This has stirred up a lot of chatter about the various beefs that he’s had over the years. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office believes that the motive in the case might have been robbery, but it’s still unclear if this was just a random act of violence.

Here’s a look at some of the most-known feuds that XXXTentacion had over the past two years:

XXXTentacion & Drake

XXX started beef with Drake after accusing the rapper of stealing his music. At first, XXX played it cool — he had been in jail, facing six felony charges for allegedly beating up his pregnant girlfriend at the time.

“He could have reached out to me personally and spoken to me and it definitely would have been more respectable. But he dropped that preview and it sounded a bit like ‘Look At Me’ and he could be a huge, huge help in this situation to get me out of jail, because I’m facing life. So that’s just how I feel,” XXXTentacion told XXL, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

However, things escalated from there, and XXX didn’t hold back. At one point, he even trolled Drake by Photoshopping a picture of himself into a family photo posted by Drake, calling himself “Drake’s stepdad.”

XXXTentacion & Trippie Redd

XXX and Trippie Redd used to be friends, but the two had some serious beef over the years. While it’s unclear what started their feud, many thought the two had resolved it and made peace. However, just last month, Trippie Redd posted the following on Instagram Live, according to Vibe.

“X the same type of n**** though. F*ck X, too. He a b*tch, too. He stole Ski Mask [The Slump God] style. He stole my style. He just collided with his sh*t. All you n****’s b*tches, bro. All you n****’s hoes. I’m out in L.A. I’m not no hoe,. I’m not no b*tch, n****. You got a problem with me, pull up.”

XXXTentacion & Migos

It appears as though this beef may stem from XXX calling Drake out for “stealing” his beats. In March 2017, Offset tweeted about the claims.

“You n****s is silly. How you unheard of talking about a n**** stole your swag? We ain’t even heard of you, shorty. Get your *ss out of jail,” Offset posted on Instagram live, according to Complex.

In November 2017, XXX claimed that he was jumped by Migos.

“After all the sh*t I’ve been talking, how the f*ck you ain’t shoot me? [Offset] was scared to fight me one-on-one. These n****s were scared to fight me! Y’all n****s like 35! I ain’t mad because I got 35-year-olds afraid to fight me,” XXX tweeted.

After the fight, XXX took to Instagram to post about Offset’s girlfriend, Cardi B. The post has since been deleted.

In June 2017, XXX was knocked unconscious after being attacked on stage, according to Fox 5 San Diego.

“Someone rushed up on stage at the venue on University Avenue near 29th Street and punched XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, San Diego police Sgt. Jordan Wells said. The Florida rapper was whisked offstage as security guards fought with about 10 other people,” the outlet reported at the time.

Additionally, many people keep bringing up rapper Chief Keef, who has had some words with XXX in the past, but currently has a beef with 6ix9ine. Interestingly, The Blast reported that XXX recently sent 6ix9ine a message telling him, “Be safe okay? Never let your guard down.”

XXX was awaiting his court date in which he faced several felony charges following his 2016 arrest. TMZ previously reported that XXX was accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend. In December, prosecutors added 8 additional charges, all having to do with witness tampering.