World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony Time, Schedule & Channel

The 2018 opening ceremony of the World Cup airs today, as reported by CBS Sports. Read on for all the details on what time it airs, who is performing at the event, what channel to watch and more information below.

2018 WORLD CUP OPENING CEREMONY TIME SCHEDULE: The opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup date is June 14, 2018. It is set to air at 9 a.m. ET. The opening game is between Russia and Saudi Arabia and it follows the ceremony.

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE WORLD CUP ON TV: Like the games, the opening ceremony will air on the Fox network, airing from Russia. The opening ceremony is held in Luzhniki Stadium, which will also host the final, according to Telegraph.

HOW TO WATCH THE WORLD CUP OPENING CEREMONY ONLINE: The live stream information for the World Cup games is the same as for the opening ceremony. If you don’t have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can still watch Fox live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: Fox (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you cannot watch the event live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV: Fox is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch the program live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

WORLD CUP 2018 PERFORMERS: Diplo and Will Smith are reported to be performing. Smith is performing the World Cup’s anthem song “Live It Up”, alongside Kosovan singer Era Istrefi and Nicky Jam. Robbie Williams is the headlining performer. In addition, Telegraph has reported that 500 dancers, gymnasts and trampolinists will be involved, as will Russian soprano Aida Garifullina. Singers Placido Domingo and Juan Diego Florez are participating, as are pianist Denis Matsuev and opera stars Anna Netrebko, Yusif Eivazov, Ildar Abdrazakov, and Albina Shagimuratova.