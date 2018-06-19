Is XXXTentacion Alive? No, the Rapper Didn’t Fake Death

Is XXXTentacion still alive? Conspiracy theorists on social media are raising that question, but it’s a false premise. Jahseh Onfroy, better known as the rapper XXXTentacion, is dead, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Department, which has confirmed the information multiple times.

The Sheriff’s Department has sent out several news releases and tweets confirming the rapper’s death. Jahseh Onfroy died on the afternoon of June 18, 2018 at the age of 20 in South Florida. First, Broward County reported only that a man had been killed in a shooting in Deerfield Beach. However, the department subsequently identified the victim by name. That hasn’t stopped misleading posts and videos from circulating on Twitter. Some videos spreading conspiracy theories that XXXTentacion faked his death and that the death hoax was for a music video have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on YouTube.

Be forewarned that some of the photos and videos below are graphic and disturbing.

Here’s what you need to know:

An Instagram Video Showing XXXTentacion Talking About Not Really Being Dead Is Old

One of the most viewed conspiracy theories involves an Instagram video in which XXXTentacion talks about not really being dead. In the video, he says it was all done for a music video. In the video, XXXTentacion states bluntly, “I am not dead,” and says, “Everybody got to chill the f*ck out. No one said I’d died. Relax. I had to hurry up and f*cking post so you didn’t think I was dead.” That video has been widely circulated on social media by fans arguing that XXXTentacion is really alive:

SOMEBODY HELP ME UNDERSTAND? Is @xxxtentacion GONE OR NOT ? Because if i cried for nothing IMA BE PISSED? He say he ain’t dead ? pic.twitter.com/yy7FE7184D — Ja’Yunna🌻 (@JaeYonnaa) June 19, 2018

However, according to The Independent, “the rapper had in fact shared that video as part of an Instagram live some time ago. It was made after video of XXXTentacion with a noose was posted to his Instagram feed – and that footage later appeared in the video for his track ‘Look At Me.'” In other words, the Instagram video is old, and it is not proof that XXXTentacion is alive now. Other sites have also reported that the video is old. According to Esquire, “This is, of course, an old clip from a few years ago when the rapper was making his ‘Look At Me’ video.”

Independent also reports that a Twitter user who claimed to have talked to XXXTentacion as proof he is alive has since retracted the claim, now saying she was lied to.

Supposed Lack of Blood & Forehead Tattoo in Circulated Videos

I have many reasons to believe that XXXTENTACION IS ALIVE

1. In the video if you look closely x starts of with red shorts after the camera changes angles he has on black shorts? 🤔 2. Where is his forehead tattoo? 3. Where are any of his tattoos? 4. No blood? — Dondalyn Wilson (@ObeyDonnie2) June 19, 2018

Some fans, anxious for XXXTentacion to really be alive, have started dissecting videos that circulated of the shooting aftermath showing the rapper’s body still sitting in his car. Some claim there is a lack of blood, proving a death hoax, but others say that’s not true:

Others say the tattoos are visible from certain angles.

And there was his tattoo pic.twitter.com/T0ymQth2xI — Joanna (@dxddy_joe) June 19, 2018

Other people said that XXXTentacion’s hair was blonde based on a video of him talking about his death. However, that video is also old. Others took the conspiracy theorists to task, with one person writing, “He was found laying unconscious in the car. It was a crime scene. Nobody could have possibly went on to take a video of the blood or his face. He is pronounced dead. He is gone!”

The Broward County Sheriff’s Department Says XXXTentacion Is Definitely Dead

Authorities now say the motive for the shooting was a possible robbery, and they have definitely confirmed that XXXTentacion is dead.

“The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion,” the Broward County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter shortly after reporting that “the adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead” in a Deerfield Beach shooting. The Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that information in three tweets.

Anyone with information is urged to contact #BSO homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at (954) 321-4210 or @crimestoppers2, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS #XXTENTACION. pic.twitter.com/J97xZ9cHHz — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

In a statement, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department said XXXTentacion “was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach shortly before 4 p.m. when he was approached by two armed suspects.” The statement continued: “At least one of the suspects fired a gun striking Onfroy. Both of the suspects fled in a dark-color SUV. Investigators say it appears to be a possible robbery. Onfroy was transported to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at 954-321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously at 954-493-TIPS.”

Rappers Soldier Kidd and Soldier Jojo have denied Internet rumors that they had anything to do with XXXTentacion’s death.

Dispatch audio did provide a vague description of the suspects. “The suspects were described as 2 black males wearing hoodies, and the shooter was wearing a red mask,” TMZ reported per dispatch audio. “The car has been confirmed as a black Dodge Journey, with dark tint and black wheels.”

Dispatch audio shows the initial report to dispatch of a man shot in a BMW outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach. The audio, from June 18, 2018, says, “Several gunshots possibly drive by, no description on the subject. Someone in a black BMW3X, a witness advised a black Dodge Journey is the subject vehicle. Shot somebody in a black BMW.”

An officer from the scene then reports, “Adult male, level 1 trauma, gunshot wounds, comatose.” Although he was rushed to the hospital, Jahseh Onfroy did not make it. The suspects are at large and have not yet been identified. According to TMZ, they may have used several getaway cars, including a Jeep Grand Cherokee and Chevy Tahoe, and a Louis Vuitton was reportedly missing from XXXTentacion’s bag.

According to TMZ, the rapper was looking at motorcycles when a gunman shot him. Furthermore, there are videos showing Onfroy dead at the scene. The video below shows the aftermath of the scene. It’s blurred out but still disturbing. You can see videos that aren’t blurred out here of the shooting’s aftermath.

You can also listen to archived dispatch audio on Broadcastify if you have an account.