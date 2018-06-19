XXXTentacion Crimes: Rapper Was Facing Jail Time for 15 Felony Charges

Rapper XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh D. Onfroy, was shot and killed while sitting in his car on Monday, June 18. Before his death, XXXTentacion was awaiting a court hearing. He was facing jail time for a total of 15 felony charges, all relating to a 2016 domestic violence incident.

Back in 2016, XXXTentacion was accused of beating his then-pregnant girlfriend. He was released from jail on probation in late March of that year, and his trial had been postponed numerous times.

Six months later, Pitchfork published a story on the 142-page deposition given by XXXTentacion’s ex-girlfriend — the one he was accused of beating. She was pregnant at the time of the alleged assault. You can read part of the report below.

“XXXTentacion head-butted her, punched her, stomped on her, and put her in the bathtub, where he continued hitting and kicking her. … She tried to run away down the street. He tackled her, causing her head to hit the pavement. She suffered black eyes, a lump on the back of her head, scratch marks, and bruises, including a large bruise on her ankle where he stomped her.”

In December 2017, XXXTentacion was sent back to jail after he was accused of tampering and witness harassment. According to TMZ, prosecutors added eight felony charges to his case, bringing his total to 15.

“According to prosecuting documents, prosecutors believe the alleged witness tampering went down in October 2016, when XXX was initially arrested for domestic violence. He’s accused of beating his then-pregnant ex-girlfriend. Law enforcement sources tell us XXX made multiple phone calls while behind bars, which were recorded, as all prisoner calls are. We’re told evidence from those phone calls led to the new charges,” TMZ reported at the time.

He was released from jail a short time later, a judge ordering him to house arrest for 60 days. After that, he was released on bond.

XXXTentacion was known to have a violent past. In August 2016, he was charged with armed home invasion, robbery, and aggravated battery with a firearm. He pleaded no contest to those charges and was ordered to serve six years probation, according to Pitchfork.

In a 2016 interview on the No Jumper podcast, XXXTentacion recalled an interaction that he had with his mom after a girl at school was bothering him.

“[In middle school] I remember one day this bitch kept f*cking with me—I don’t, say, hit girls, but I’m going to keep it 1,000, I don’t like to lie—there was this bitch that kept slapping me at school type shit. So I remember one day, obviously it’s a girl, she probably likes me or some shit, so I went to my mom and I asked her ‘Would you get mad if I slapped this b*tch?’—well, I didn’t say it like that [laughs]—’would you get mad if I put my hands on a girl?’ [She was] like ‘Always give a girl three warnings, you always give a girl three warnings, and if she keeps hitting you, obviously she’s trying to harm you. And if she’s trying to harm you, then you got to go to the extent where you’ve got to handle it.’ So I remember one day this girl and her boyfriend were fucking with me at school, because I was making fun of them. I think she slapped me or some sh*t, and I slapped the fuck out of her, and kneed her [laughs]. And I remember from after that my mom realized how serious I took her.”

No arrests have been made in connection with XXXTentacion’s death. Police have asked anyone with information to contact homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at (954) 321-4210 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (954) 493-TIPS.