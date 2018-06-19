XXXTentacion & Drake’s Feud Details & Lyrics to ‘I’m Upset’

XXXTentacion and Drake’s ongoing feud is being discussed following the tragic death of XXX. The 20-year-old rapper was shot and killed while sitting inside his car in Southern Florida on Monday, June 18.

It seems as though the beef between XXX and Drake started when XXX accused Drake of stealing his music. At first, XXX played it cool. Check out his comment about it below.

“He could have reached out to me personally and spoken to me and it definitely would have been more respectable. But he dropped that preview and it sounded a bit like ‘Look At Me’ and he could be a huge, huge help in this situation to get me out of jail, because I’m facing life. So that’s just how I feel,” XXXTentacion told XXL, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

However, things escalated from there, and XXX didn’t hold back. In another interview, XXX said, “[Drake] is not a man. I think he’s a b*tch, that’s a b*tch move.”

At one point, he trolled Drake by Photoshopping a picture of himself into a family photo posted by Drake, calling himself “Drake’s stepdad.” In another Twitter post, XXX took aim at Drake by posting about his mom. You can see that tweet below.

drake mom kinda cute, she could get it — MAKE OUT HILL – XXX (@xxxtentacion) March 30, 2017

Drake has taken the high-road, relatively speaking, but he did rap about “triple X” in his song, “I’m Upset.” Many fans think that the mention of “Triple X” was directly correlated to his feud with XXXTentacion. “I’m Upset” was released a couple of weeks ago.

“You tryna check?

This is real life, n*ggas think we playin’ chess

So what’s next?

Jump up out the bed like I’m possessed

I go out on tour and I say I’m drinkin’ less

End up gettin’ loose and gettin’ pictures from my ex

SMS, triple X

That’s the only time I ever shoot below the neck (skrr)

Why you keep on shootin’ if you know that n*gga dead? (Skrr)

That’s the only kind of sh*t that gets you some respect.”

“He even released a video where he challenged Drake to a rap battle with outrageous stakes. ‘I’ll run around the street butt-ass naked, I’ll tattoo Drake name on my ass cheek if he can be original for two seconds or out-rap me,’ he said,” according to The Wrap.

Following XXX’s death, many people are taking to social media, wondering if the feud that he had with Drake had anything to do with him getting shot.

“This guy, who has the red mask, and the mask that was reported to dispatchers. ‘Sms Triple X.’ Lady’s and Gentlemen, Drake called a hit on XXXTentacion, he ‘sms’ ‘triple X.’ @soldier.kidd being this man’s username. Is the suspect in XXXTentacions murder. Bro, drake’s w it,” wrote one Twitter user. Some Twitter users have said that “SMS” stands for “Send My Shooters.”

Another Twitter user uploaded the following photo on the same thread, though its legitimacy is unknown.