Geneva Ayala, XXXTentacion’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

XXXTentacion was reportedly shot and killed on Monday. According to TMZ, the Florida rapper was shopping for motorcycles when an unidentified gunman ran up to his vehicle and shot him. An eyewitness said that XXXTentacion had no pulse by the time paramedics arrived on the scene.

The rapper, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was awaiting trial for domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend Geneva Ayala. He was reportedly facing more than a dozen felony charges, including witness tampering, witness harassment, false imprisonment, and aggravated battery of a pregnant victim.

Here’s everything you need to know about XXX’s girlfriend, Geneva Ayala:

1. They Met in 2014 After XXX Threatened Her Then-Boyfriend

In an interview with the Miami New Times, Ayala detailed how she and XXX started dating. They met in November 2014, when she was living with her high school boyfriend. Ayala said that the relationship was strained however, and after an argument, the boyfriend posted an illicit photo of Ayala on Twitter without her consent.

Ayala said that XXX messaged her and “insisted” on fighting the boyfriend. “He was like, ‘Your boyfriend’s not supposed to be doing s**t like this,'” she recalled. XXX challenged the boyfriend to fight at a Coral Springs movie theater in Florida, but the boyfriend never showed up. The two began dating shortly after. “I liked him,” Ayala added. “I thought, He’s cute. He seems intelligent.”

Ayala told the Miami New Times that her and XXX dated sporadically for the next couple of years, but a 2015 altercation gave her cause for concern. Ayala admired a Snapchat video of a childhood friend, and XXX responded by smashing her iPhone on the floor and striking her in the face. “I got slapped for no reason,” she reasoned, “and he kept acting like everything was cool.” Later that day, XXX allegedly hit her again. “I was really lightheaded, because the slap was so hard,” she added. “It was one of those slaps where you hear ringing.”

2. She Was the Victim of Aggravated Battery on October 6, 2016

The root of Ayala’s domestic abuse charges stem from an incident on October 6, 2016. By that time she had become pregnant with XXX’s child, and the couple were living together. Ayala says that the rapper became unexpectedly angry one morning. “He’s like, ‘You need to tell me the truth right now or I’ll kill you and this [kid],'” Ayala told the Miami New Times. In her official deposition, she states that XXX punched, slapped, elbowed, strangled, and head-butted her for an estimated fifteen minutes.

After the attack ceased for a brief moment, Ayala looked at herself in the mirror, and said that her temples were swollen she felt as though her head was “going to pop.” XXX allegedly continued the attack, and Ayala began to vomit before their other roommates arrived home. XXX took away her phone and left her in the back room of the house for two days, before she was able to escape and contact the police.

Sweetwater Police arrested XXX and later charged him with aggravated battery on a pregnant victim and false imprisonment. He pleaded not guilty.

3. She Started a GoFundMe to Help Pay for Her Hospital Bills

After being allegedly attacked by XXXTentacion, Ayala went to a Florida hospital and discovered that her eye had sustained a fracture along the left orbital floor that was damaging her optic nerve. The corrective procedure for the fracture, combined with the other bodily injuries she was said to have sustained, cost her an estimated $20K according to the Miami New Times. In an effort to alleviate some of the financial strain, Ayala started a GoFundMe page.

“It’s crucial I get the surgery otherwise my eyeball will die and the nerve connecting my lip/cheek and teeth will eventually die as well”, she wrote in the page’s description, “I’d appreciate anything, this is a very strenuous obstacle that has been put into my hands. Also could use money towards my living situation and food. thank you.”

Within days, fans were accusing Ayala of fraud, and claiming that she had misrepresented (and in some ways, exaggerated) her injuries to get more money. To date, she has surpassed her goal of $25K and has received $25,463 in donations. That said, GoFundMe has since deactivated her page, thereby blocking her from retrieving any of the money. Ayala has yet to receive the procedure to repair her fracture.

4. XXX Wrote the Song ‘Ayala’ About Her

Despite their troubled history, XXX recorded a tribute song to Ayala on his debut studio album 17. The song, aptly titled “Ayala”, is the outro to the album, and sees the rapper accuse her of being the one who hurt him. He also reveals that Ayala was his “first love” and that he has “a list of regrets” over the events that led to their falling out.

Check out the lyrics below.

Ooh, ah, ah

She showed me fake love, can’t forget

How it hurt, no

Made a list of my regrets

And you were first, love, oh

Oh, it hurts, I can’t forget

How it hurt, no

Made a list of my regrets

XXX has also accused Ayala of being “mentally ill” in a phone interview. “She’s actually clinically ill”, he said. “She actually was in a mental hospital and it was never thoroughly released, and this was information I actually [tried to] kept to myself.” XXX posted the video with the interview on his YouTube page, along with a video clip of Ayala having a fit of some kind and being restrained on a bed. You can watch the clip here.

5. XXX Denied That Ayala Was Pregnant With His Son

In a series or recorded phone calls that have since made their way online, XXX claimed that Ayala cheated on him and that she was using the domestic abuse and pregnancy as excuses to blackmail him. “Geneva f**ked my homeboy… She tried to bribe me and my mother and my people for $3,000,” he said, while audibly laughing. “Stop believing the motherf**king rumors. I did not beat that b**ch; she got jumped. Bye.”

In another call, XXX denied that the child she was pregnant with was his. He went as far as to claim that Ayala had never been pregnant in the first place. “For all you dumb f**k ass n****s that thought this stupid b**ch was pregnant”, he said, “I’ve got the paperwork signifying that she wasn’t pregnant. So when I get out, I’ll f**k all your little sisters in the f**king throat hole.”

When it came time for Ayala to testify against XXX in court, she declined. She told the Miami New Times that it was done at the rapper’s request, and fear that he would beat the charges. “I was scared,” she explained. “He always invited all his fans to go to every court appearance… When I walk out of the courtroom and onto the street, what are people going to do?”