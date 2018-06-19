Last Photo of XXXTentacion Hits Social Media: Report

The Shade Room has posted what the site says was the last known photo of XXXTentacion before the controversial rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed in South Florida.

The photo was accompanied by the caption, “Last known picture of #XXXtentacion moments before he was tragically shot! 🙏🏽” It’s not clear where the site obtained the picture.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Department, XXXTentacion had just left RIVA motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida, when he was gunned down in his BMW automobile. TMZ reported that the rapper was looking at motorcycles at the venue, which is located only a few minutes from his house.

“The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion,” the Broward County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter shortly after reporting that “the adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead” in a Deerfield Beach shooting. The confirmation from authorities hasn’t stopped people on the Internet from falsely claiming that XXX is actually alive and his death a hoax.

In a statement, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department said XXXTentacion “was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach shortly before 4 p.m. when he was approached by two armed suspects.” The statement continued: “At least one of the suspects fired a gun striking Onfroy. Both of the suspects fled in a dark-color SUV. Investigators say it appears to be a possible robbery. Onfroy was transported to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO homicide detectives Walt Foster or John Curcio at 954-321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously at 954-493-TIPS.”

However, the photo published by The Shade Room shows him wearing similar clothing to the clothing seen in the graphic videos that have circulated of the shooting’s aftermath. You can see them below but be aware that the images are disturbing and graphic. They show the body of XXXTentacion sitting motionless in the driver’s seat of his BMW.

Here’s the video:

The Shade Room has more than 13 million followers on Instagram and bills itself as a page for trending news.

Dispatch audio shows the initial report to dispatch of a man shot in a BMW outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach. The audio, from June 18, 2018, says, “Several gunshots possibly drive by, no description on the subject. Someone in a black BMW3X, a witness advised a black Dodge Journey is the subject vehicle. Shot somebody in a black BMW.”

An officer from the scene then reports, “Adult male, level 1 trauma, gunshot wounds, comatose.” Although he was rushed to the hospital, Jahseh Onfroy did not make it. The suspects are at large and have not yet been identified. According to TMZ, they may have used several getaway cars, including a Jeep Grand Cherokee and Chevy Tahoe, and a Louis Vuitton was reportedly missing from XXXTentacion’s bag.

RIVA Motorsports posted a statement about XXXTentacion’s death. It read, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Jahseh (@xxxtentacion). We considered him part of the RIVA family and he will be deeply missed. 💔We will close today at 5 PM in order to join in the vigil to celebrate his life and pay our respects. #xxxtentacion #youwillbemissed.”