XXXTentacion Live Stream: Video From Before He Was Shot

XXXTentacion filmed one last video before he was tragically shot and killed on Monday afternoon. The Broward County Sheriff’s department confirmed that the rapper died at the hospital. You can watch the last live stream video that he left, just hours before he died, below.

His live stream before he passed away

In the video, which is about 1:15 long, he talked about the end of his life. He said that if “worse things come to worse” and he dies before living out his dream, he hopes that the kids hear his message, can make something of themselves, and can bring something positive from his work. “If I’m gonna die or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least 5 million kids happy…”

He said that he hoped people would find something good regardless of the bad things others were saying about him. “I know my goal in the end and I know what I want for everyone,” he said. “And I know what my message is. So I just wanted to say, I appreciate and I love all of you and I believe in you all. Do not let your depression make you. Do not let your body define your soul. Let your soul define your body. Your mind is limitless … and you are worth more than you can believe. All you have to do is dream and all you have to do is want to fulfill that dream and have the strength…”

His video cut off in the middle of his sentence about having the strength to fulfill your dreams.

The rapper, Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, recorded the live Snapchat video just hours before he died, and appeared to be predicting his own death.

Onfroy was shopping for motorcycles in Miami when he was shot while leaving the dealership. Graphic videos show onlookers checking the rapper for a pulse, and show him unresponsive in his car.

Here is one of the videos from when he was found.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the following video graphic and disturbing. It shows the shooting scene without any blurring and you can see the rapper after he was shot. It is not an easy video to watch.

So this just happened…. I hope he's okay xxxtentacion

Another video from the scene, provided by TMZ, blurs out the more graphic parts:

At this time, no suspect has been named in his shooting and a motive is not known. Witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired. In audio dispatch, police say the attack might have been a drive-by shooting, and the suspects allegedly fled in a black Dodge Journey, XXL Mag reported. XXXTentacion was facing numerous felony charges and was involved in a number of feuds, but it was not known that his life was in danger. However, he did mention concern about dying in his last video.

He was planning a charity event when he was shot and had posted about it on Instagram.

This is a developing story.