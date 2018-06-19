XXXTentacion Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

XXXTentacion Net Worth: $2 Million

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was just at the beginning of what was shaping up to be a major career when he was shot and killed in South Florida on June 18, 2018.

XXXTentacion was only 20-years-old when he was murdered, so he didn’t have much time to accumulate wealth. However, he was still able to accumulate a fortune to some degree due to his rapid rise, first on SoundCloud and then with a top album. What was XXXTentacion’s net worth? How much money was the rapper worth when he died?

XXXTentacion had accumulated a multi-million dollar fortune by the time he died. Keep in mind that he didn’t really explode into the limelight with his music until 2017 and somewhat in 2016. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he amassed a fortune of $2 million. It’s impossible to know how wealthy XXXTentacion would have become if he had lived. However, it’s a sure bet that he would have earned many million dollars more, although he was fighting a domestic violence case that could have landed him in prison.

1. XXXTentacion’s Career Exploded After he Posted Songs on SoundCloud

XXXTentacion’s real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy. The rapper, who was raised in Florida, started to break through in 2015 in a big way when he uploaded the single, “Look at Me,” to SoundCloud. The song eventually hit 24 on the Billboard Hot 100. His career was short, controversial, and explosive.

ID LIKE TO CONGRADULATE MY FANS AND MYSELF, WERE NUMBER 2 IN THE WORLD ON @SOUNDCLOUD & WE MADE IT TO 95 ON @BILLBOARD I LOVE YOU ALL — MAKE OUT HILL – XXX (@xxxtentacion) February 14, 2017

In 2017, the rapper released his first album through Empire Distribution. “It debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart,” reports Vulture in a timeline of XXXTentacion’s career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he earned the $2 million through his music career.

2. XXXTentacion Rejected a $6 Million Contract

According to Celebrity Net Worth, XXXTentacion announced in October 2017 that he had signed a $6 million contract. However, he then terminated that contract, according to the site, although it’s not clear why.

In 2017, Billboard reported on the multi-million dollar deal, writing that “Capitol Music Group’s subsidiary Caroline has signed XXXTentacion to a record deal.” The deal was cut despite the serious and troubling domestic battery accusations lodged against XXXTentacion by authorities and his ex-girlfriend. You can read more about her here:

3. XXXTentacion’s Lawyers Argued He Needed Off of House Arrest to Earn Money

XXXTentacion’s lawyers made his financial situation part of the plea to get him off house arrest on domestic violence accusations. However, that plea indicates his finances might not have been completely sound. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the lawyers “successfully demonstrated that if XXX did not go on tour immediately, he would soon face a dire financial situation.”

Other sites estimate that XXXTentacion’s net worth was really closer to $250,000. Thus, although XXXTentacion was hardly without means when he died, his earning potential was certainly more in the future.

He was shopping for motorcycles when he died, according to TMZ. He was shot dead in a luxury BMW; a Louis Vuitton bag was removed from the car, the entertainment site reported.

4. XXXTentacion Had a Ritzy Mansion in Parkland, Florida

XXXTentacion Just Finished Building His Dream House… https://t.co/svkhCr6vec pic.twitter.com/cgCvGugCzq — carman jackson (@ShadyLipz) June 19, 2018

XXXTentacion was doing well enough to afford a pricey mansion, in Parkland, Florida (yes, that’s the same community that was the site of one of America’s worst school shootings in history.) He purchased the home in November 2017. Construction crews were recently creating a security fence around the home, TMZ reports.

According to UK Daily Mail, the rapper’s house was worth $1.5 million, and he was in the process of renovating it. It was located only 15 minutes from the death scene.

Daily Mail reports that property listings show the home encompasses 6,000 square feet and “has 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and a pool on more than an acre of land.”

5. XXXTentacion Is Selling a Lot of Music After Death

As has happened with other musicians, XXXTentacion’s death has sparked a flurry of sales for his music, making his estate a lot of money.

The rapper “has the no. 1 and no. 2 albums on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers Digital Music list. His album ‘?’ — which dropped in March — saw a whopping 41,306% spike in a matter of hours. XXX’s ’17’ album is up nearly 9,000%,” TMZ reported.

He’s also dominating on CD, vinyl, and iTunes, according to TMZ. Spotify had been refusing to run his music because of the domestic violence accusations against XXXTentacion but changed its mind after he was killed.