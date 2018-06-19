Is XXXTentacion Releasing An Album Titled ‘No Pulse’?

XXXTentacion’s death has hit the rap community hard, but it has also led to a renewed interest in his music. TMZ reports that X’s two studio albums skyrocketed in sales over the past 24 hours, with 17 rising 41, 306 % and ? rising 9,000 %.

This renewed interest has also led to conspiracy theories about X’s rumored third album. Many fans believe that the rapper did not actually die, but faked his death in an effort to promote his album No Pulse. The theory, perpetuated most heavily on Twitter, points to things like the lack of a tattoo on X’s face and the lack of blood on his body in the crime scene video as clues that he is actually still alive.

Is ‘No Pulse’ a real album?

Fans also point to the fact that witnesses said X had “no pulse” in the video, and speculate that this was a clue to the title of the rumored album. “He’s not dead”, wrote one user. “He has an album coming out in the next few days/week called ‘no pulse’. It’s to promote the album & to prove that no one cares about people until they’re dead.” Check out some of the most notable reactions and theories below:

Xxxtentacion isn’t dead if you look at his forehead in the video of him “dead” his tattoo isn’t there. Plus why would they let people stand right next to a dead body and take videos. X got caught up. His new album is “no pulse” — Austin Orosco (@OroscoAustin) June 19, 2018

xxxtentacion isn't dead. for those who don't know the next album called no pulse is coming out and he's riding the hype train. Where's his face tattoos?

Where's the blood?

Why does everything match up so perfectly with live video, album title and not finding a killer? pic.twitter.com/kJYiawFgxf — Sorrow (@sxdixs) June 19, 2018

XXXTentacion's death is just a PRANK. it's his surprise for his upcoming MV "No Pulse" spread the news — ♥ (@shtupbiatch_) June 19, 2018

XXXTentacion is alive 1. there was no blood on his chest “where he was shot”

2. his new album is called “No Pulse”

3. His manager never confirmed it.

4. the Tree tattoo on his forehead is missing in the videos of his “death” — K💕 (@HostileKiba) June 19, 2018

#xxxtentacion #x #RIPXXXTentacion X might actually be alive. Compare his tattoos with the tattoos that are shown in the vid of him in the car. His forehead is completely clear + he said that his next album is going to be called “no pulse”. What do y’all think? pic.twitter.com/ApboAzhEQ2 — Grzegorz Rzeski (@GrzegorzRzeski) June 19, 2018

Official reports have confirmed that the theory about X faking his own death is not true. The Broward Sheriff’s Department has sent out several news releases and tweets confirming the rapper’s death.There is similarly little evidence to support the existence of an album titled No Pulse. In fact, the title outwardly contradicts the album title that X had been teasing in the months leading up to his death: Skins.

X first announced plans to release Skins in April. He posted an photo of yellow construction tape on his Instagram page with a caption that read “skins ‘the album’ coming soon.” Over 560,000 people “liked” the post, but X took it down shortly after. He gave an update on the album a few weeks later, when he posted a caption that read “I’m just getting started, next album will be done very soon” on his Instagram story.

After X’s death, Diplo took to Instagram to pay his respects and announce that he and Skrillex were planning on handling some of the production on Skins. “He texted me this weekend, it was one of his goals to get me & Skrillex to finish his next album”, Diplo wrote, “I Invited him to LA this week. I was wondering if he was gonna come.”

It’s unclear whether Skins was close to completion at the time of X’s death, or whether the album will ever be released. Its very possible that it in the event it doesn’t see an official release, it will be leaked online. X’s first posthumous song, “BAD!”, is already available to listen to. X’s close friend and collaborator Ski Mask the Slump God shared the song on his YouTube page, describing it as “one of the last songs he was working on.”

It is rumored to have been on the Skins tracklist. Listen below.