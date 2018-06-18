XXXTentacion Quotes: Words to Remember the Rapper By

Rapper XXXTentacion is survived by his deep and profound lyrics that affected his fans across the world. On June 18, the rapper, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was shot dead in an apparent drive-by shooting in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was 20 years old.

What his fans have been left with is a wide-range of quotes, both from his lyrics, from interviews and from his social media.

Here are some of the most poignant words from XXXTentacion:

I advise you to not hide your feelings, don’t pretend to be okay when you’re not okay, don’t pretend to be happy when you’re sad, it’ll only lead to your misery.

via “Let’s Pretend We’re Numb.”

Please stop making me think you care if you don’t

via Facebook April 8.

People always leave. Don’t get too attached.

via Facebook May 28.

And every single year I’m drowning in my tears. I can’t seem to forget the pain I seem to give. I can’t seem to forget the pain I seem to give.

via “Numb.”

Would I change anything about my journey? F*** no.

via June 8 Miami New Times feature.

Some people just don’t deserve you. They aren’t ready for your level of loyalty or love. You have to remember that not everyone was raised like you. Not everyone has a pure heart or good intentions like you. And not everyone has your best interest and wants to see you succeed.

via Facebook June 17, less than 24 hours before his death.

The saddest thing about betrayal is that it never comes from enemies, it comes from those you trust the most.

via Facebook June 17, less than 24 hours before his death.

Inside my head I see your face, I f***in’ hate that I still love you.

via “Care.”

I’m in pain, wanna put 10 shots in my brain. I’ve been trippin’ ’bout some things, can’t change.

via “Jocelyn Flores.”

I gave her everything. She took my heart and left me lonely. I’ve been broken, heart’s contentious. I don’t fix, I’d rather weep. I’m lost then I’m found, but it’s torture being in love.

Who am I? Someone that’s afraid to let go, uh You decide if you’re ever gonna let me know (yeah) Suicide if you ever try to let go, uh I’m sad, I know, yeah, I’m sad, I know, yeah.

via “SAD!”

Cut out my eyes, feed me with lies so that I don’t ever have to see again.

via “King of the Dead.”

It’s too much, my heart’s crushed, I’m not alive I won’t allow myself happiness ’cause it’s all lies.

via “Snow.”

As of right now I want to work with the Fray, Kings of Leon, and probably Lorde. I do multi-genre, I don’t just rap.

I finally have everything in my f***ing hands so now you’re gonna see who’s the greatest artist of the century.

via an interview with Genius.