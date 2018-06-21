‘Yellowstone’ Live Stream & Time: How to Watch the Paramount Series Online

A new miniseries starring Kevin Costner is premiering tonight on the Paramount network. Yellowstone is a 10-episode drama filmed in Montana and Utah. This is Costner’s first regular TV role, so you’ll likely want to watch this as soon as it airs. The show premieres tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) It will continue for a total of 10 episodes.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Paramount – which is the network formerly known as Spike TV – online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free. If you have a cable subscription, you can watch the first episode now on Paramount’s website here. To find out what channel Paramount is on for you, visit Paramount’s Channel Finder here. The first episode, called “Daybreak,” will be two hours.

DirecTV Now: Paramount Network is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s base channel packages. It comes with a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and once signed up, you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: To get Paramount Network, you’ll need to sign up for either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel package, then add the “Comedy Extra” add-on. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Preview

The series begins June 20, 2018. The synopsis from Paramount reads: “Yellowstone is a drama series that follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton. The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America’s first national park.”

The series is going to follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in the United States. The series is written by Taylor Sheridan, who wrote Sicario and Hell or High Water.

The series stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelley Reilly, Cole Hauser, Dave Annable, and Danny Huston.

Here’s a trailer: