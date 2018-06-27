What Time & Channel Does ‘Yellowstone’ Air? How Long Is Episode 2 Tonight?

Yellowstone is the new show airing on the Paramount network starring Kevin Costner. Everyone’s talking about it, and if you haven’t seen it yet then you’ll want to start watching it ASAP. Tonight the second episode is premiering. Here is what time the show is on and how to watch it. The episode will also be a little longer than usual.

Yellowstone airs every Wednesday night at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central) on the Paramount network. This is the network formerly known as Spike TV. Yes, the episode is airing at a different time tonight, one hour later than it aired last week. Last week the episode started at 9 p.m. Eastern because it was a special two-hour episode. Tonight begins the regular schedule that starts at 10 p.m. Eastern.

Tonight’s episode is extra long, scheduled to last 1 hour and 8 minutes, according to Paramount network’s online schedule. So if you’re watching and it doesn’t seem to be ending at the time you’re expecting, you’re not imagining things. The episode is extra long tonight, and we’re glad for that.

If you’re here because you want to know what channel Yellowstone is on in your region, there’s an easy way to find out. To find what channel Paramount is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Paramount is on in your region. If your cable or satellite company carried Spike TV, then it will still be carrying the Paramount Network.

The synopsis from Paramount reads: “Yellowstone is a drama series that follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton. The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America’s first national park.”

But if you’ve seen the premiere already, then you know that description doesn’t even begin to do the show justice. Considering the shocking way the premiere ended, and how Costner’s acting just tore our hearts apart, we can’t even imagine what’s in store next.

The series follows the violent world of the Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in the United States, as he strives to keep his land free from development and he finds himself in a war with other residents and businessmen. The series is written by Taylor Sheridan, who wrote Sicario and Hell or High Water. The series stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelley Reilly, Cole Hauser, Dave Annable, and Danny Huston.