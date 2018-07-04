Is Mail Delivered on the 4th of July 2018?

The question of, “Will mail be delivered on the 4th Of July?” is answered with a big “No.” All post offices and federal offices of any kind will be closed for the holiday, which means that no businesses nor homes will get mail. This also counts out USPS packages. According to USPS, because it is a federal holiday, all federal offices are closed. However, all federal workers are still paid for the day.

As far as Fedex and UPS go, their services are suspended, but will resume the day after, on Thursday, July 5, 2018. Though Fedex and UPS are closed for the 4th Of July, Fedex Offices will have modified hours and FedEx Custom Critical will remain open, as they are always open.

Amazon shipping may also be delayed for the holiday. But, in order to properly check your Amazon shipping details, you can find all information here, along with help info for customers.

Holidays on which mail is NOT delivered throughout the rest of the year are:

Independence Day – July 4, 2018

Labor Day – September 3, 2018

Thanksgiving Day – November 22, 2018

Christmas – December 25, 2018

New Year’s Day – January 1, 2019

However, UPS Express Critical is available on the above dates. UPS Express Critical provides a variety of urgent transportation options for lightweight as well as heavyweight shipments around the world. UPS explains, “Our experienced team can quickly assess a critical situation, identify transportation alternatives and implement a delivery solution that meets your time and cost requirements.” Some of the transportation options include exclusive door-to-door delivery, next-flight-out air, charter services and more.

As far as package delivery goes, though UPS observes the 4th of July, there are plenty of holidays that UPS doesn’t observe. The remaining holidays that UPS doesn’t observe this year include:

UPS Founders’ Day – August 28, 2018

Rosh Hashanah – September 9-11, 2018

Yom Kippur – September 18-19, 2018

Columbus Day – October 8, 2018

Halloween – October 31, 2018

Daylight Saving Time ends – November 4, 2018

Veterans Day – November 11, 2018

Hanukkah – December 2 – December 10, 2018

Kwanzaa – December 26, 2018 – January 1, 2019

Additional holidays that UPS does not observe, meaning they run delivery as usual are Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, Chinese New Year, Daylight Saving Time, St. Patrick’s Day, Passover, Easter, Earth day, Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day, Flag Day, Ramadan, and Father’s Day.

In addition to mail not being delivered on the holiday, banks are closed, along with the DMV and the New York Stock Exchange.

Independence Day was officially made a federal holiday in 1870, according to Newsweek. It commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

The holiday is also known for large displays of fireworks, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, in particular. New York City actually has the largest fireworks display in the country, though there are many huge fireworks shows across the country. Some of these fireworks displays include over the Charles River in Boston, Mission Bay in San Diego, Lake Union in Seattle, the San Francisco Bay, over the Philadelphia Museum of Art and via the National Mall in Washington, D.C. This time of year is one of the most busy travel times of the year and Newsweek has reported that on this Fourth of July holiday, an estimated 39 million people will be on the road.