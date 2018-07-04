4th of July Quotes for Text Messages & Facebook Statuses

Happy 4th of July! Whether you’re trying to honor a soldier who has served their country, come up with a funny message for your Facebook status or send a celebratory text message to friends and family, the options for fun and meaningful quotes are endless.

“Let’s party so hard on the 4th of July that it ruins our 5th of July!” – SomeECards

“America, to me, is freedom.” – Willie Nelson

“We are the land of the free, we are the home of the brave. Let’s pay tribute to our brave American Heroes on this special day and forever. Happy Independence Day!” – DGreetings

“Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility. For the person who is unwilling to grow up, the person who does not want to carry is own weight, this is a frightening prospect.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

“America is a tune. It must be sung together.” – Gerald Stanley Lee

“Then join hand in hand, brave Americans all! By uniting we stand, by dividing we fall.” – John Dickinson

“The essence of America – that which really unites us – is not ethnicity, or nationality, or religion. It is an idea – and what an idea it is – that you can come from humble circumstances and do great things. That it doesn’t matter where you came from, but where you are going.” – Condoleezza Rice

“I believe in America because we have great dreams, and because we have the opportunity to make those dreams come true.” – Wendell L. Wilkie

“A very happy 4th of July to whoever invites me to their pool party.” – SomeECards

“This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” – Elmer Davis

“Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better.” – Albert Camus

“America.. it is the only place where miracles not only happen, but where they happen all the time.” – Thomas Wolfe

“Freedom is never granted. It is earned by each generation… in the face of tyranny, cruelty, oppression, extremism, sometimes there is only one choice. When the world looks to America, America looks to you, and you never let her down.” – Hillary Clinton

“Happy 4th of July! Drink until you see stars … and stripes!” – Unknown

“With great respect in our hearts, Let’s give our thanks to all the great soldiers who made our land free. Happy Fourth of July!” – DGreetings

“One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, One Nation evermore!” – Oliver Wendell Holmes

“Independence now and forever!” – Daniel Webster

The 4th of July is also known as America’s Birthday. However, some dispute this, saying that the day is not actually our country’s birthday. One reason, is that signatures were affixed on the Declaration of Independence on July 2, 1776. Others think the date should be June 21, 1788, when New Hampshire became a state, which ratified and made the Constitution binding.

Traditions that come along with the 4th of July include fireworks, picnics, barbecues and get-togethers. We often wear stars and stripes or red white and blue to celebrate the day.