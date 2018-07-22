‘A Father’s Nightmare’: Meet the Lifetime Cast

Lifetime is back with a new film. A Father’s Nightmare follows Matt, who takes his daughter, Lisa, to college, where she meets a woman named Vanessa who sets her life into a downward spiral.

Who stars in the film? Get the details here.

Jessica Lowndes as Vanessa

Jessica Lowndes is an actress from British Columbia. She’s arguably best known for playing her Adrianna Tate-Duncan on the CW’s 90210.

In 2014, Lowndes appeared in The Prince, along with Bruce Willis and John Cusack. She went on to appear in the Lifetime film A Deadly Adoption with Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig followed by Hallmark’s A December Bride.

Joel Gretsch as Matt

Joel Gretsch is an actor and director. He’s appeared in Minority Report and The 4400.

He is arguably best known for playing Peter Maxwell in The Vampire Diaries, as well as NCIS Special Agent Stan Burley in NCIS.

His Twitter reads, “Actor, director, husband, father, cyclist and golfer.”

Kaitlyn Bernard as Lisa Carmichael

Kaitlyn Bernard began acting at age three. She’s appeared in Hallmark’s June in January, as well as Mom’s Day Away, and R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour. She plays Lisa Carmichael in A Father’s Nightmare.

Kaitlyn currently stars in 1922 opposite Molly Parker, Thomas Jane, and Dylan Schmid.

Ana Golja as Sasha

Ana Golja is a Canadian actress and singer, best known for playing Zoe Rivas in the teen drama Degrassi: Next Class. The 22-year-old started her acting career in 2005, playing the role of Lucy in the Canadian series 1-800-Missing.

She currently stars as Liz in The Hub’s original miniseries Clue.