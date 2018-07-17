Adam Savage Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Adam Savage has been making appearances on our television screen since 2003, when MythBusters first premiered on the Discovery Channel. On the series, Savage is joined by fellow special effects expert, Jamie Hyneman, as the two try and unravel the mysteries of rumors, myths, movie scenes, and more.

Savage has been working in special effects for years now and has worked on a number of films. But what’s his net worth? How much money does Savage make through his work?

Read on for details.

1. He Has an Estimated Net Worth of $8 Million

Savage has an estimated net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The special effects artist was born in New York City and raised in Sleepy Hollow, New York. His father, Whitney Lee Savage, was a painter, filmmaker, and animator who worked on Sesame Street. His mother, Karen, is a psychotherapist.

Savage was raised with five brothers and sisters– four being from his parents’ previous marriages.

He was raised as an actor but transitioned to special effects in 1993. Savage has worked on more than 100 television commercials over the years, working for clients like Sega, Coca-Cola, Nike, Burger King, Chevrolet, and more.

2. He Worked as a Voice Actor Growing up

Savage worked as a voice actor growing up– he spent five years in acting school and even voiced characters on Sesame Street. His other acting work includes Mr. Whipple’ stock boy in a Charmin commercial and a role in Billy Joel’s 1985 music video for “You’re Only Human.”

In an interview with Blast Magazine about his childhood, Adam says, “… by the time I was fifteen I had decided that I wanted to be an actor. So my parents put that opportunity in front of me. And I did some auditions in New York, and I did some commercials. But by the time I was, I guess probably nineteen, I had passed on that in favor of doing stuff with my hands — graphic design, assistant animation in New York, and then eventually working in theater in San Francisco, and film special effects.”

He continues, “Then MythBusters came along and it was the perfect marriage of two things, performance and special effects.”

But Savage’s talents don’t end there. For a brief stint, he left special effects to create the company Zoob, the building toy. Savage oversaw product development, merchandising , package design, and more at the company. He has also worked for Disney on Bicentennial Man.

3. He Toured as Part of Brain Candy’s Live Tour

Most people know Savage from Discovery Channel’s Mythbusters. Over the fourteen-year time span that Savage hosted the show, he uncovered 1,015 myths, conducted 2,950 experiments, and received eight Emmy nominations. The show wrapped up in March 2016.

In early 2017, it was announced that Savage had teamed up with Michael Stevens (of Vsauce) for a live theater tour by the name of Brain Candy. The tour’s official website describes it as “A cross between TED Talks and the Blue Man Group,” adding that it would be like “a two-hour play date with Walt Disney, Willy Wonka and Albert Einstein.”

Not long after, he was named Humanist of the Year by the American Humanist Association at their conference, held yearly. He also taught Advanced Model-Making and Problem Solving for five years at the Academy of Art College in San Francisco.

4. He Was a Judge on the Game Show ‘Unchained Reaction’

Savage is the former co-host of Unchained Reaction. The series worked like a reality game show, pitting two teams against in each other. Each team would be given tools and materials to create a machine or mechanism, and the winners would be chosen by Savage, Hyneman, and a guest judge.

Unchainsed Reaction aired for only one season, consisting of six episodes.

Asked by Blast Magazine if there’s a myth he’d love to test but is too risky, Savage says, “There’s this great story out there about a liquid oxygen truck that spills on a highway, and the liquid oxygen ends up turning the entire highway into a bomb and blowing a whole section of road to smithereens. And we did enough investigation into liquid oxygen to discover it’s one of the most terrifying things in the world. Because under the right conditions, obviously, it can make things burn energetically. But it can also turn things like a greasy rag into a high explosive, and I’m really not exaggerating that. On top of that, it’s totally unpredictable.”

5. He Will Host and Produce Discovery’s Newest Series ‘Mythbusters Jr’

In April, CNN announced that Savage will host and executive produce ‘MythBusters Jr.’. According to CNN, the series will “give six of the nation’s most talented kids a chance to show off their amazing ingenuity and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) skills.”

In a statement, Savage said, “I’m so excited to be returning to Discovery to work with these kids on a new incarnation of the show I love so much,” Savage said in a statement. “To be able to confront them with great questions and the resources to answer them is such a dream. Helping to inspire future scientists and engineers is a mission I share with Discovery.”

The exact date of the show’s release is unknown at this time; it will debut later this year.